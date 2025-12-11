New Year’s Day is officially a holiday in the UAE

The best way to start the year? With a well-earned day off. The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has confirmed that New Year’s Day 2026 will be a public holiday for all federal government employees, giving the nation a welcome chance to ring in the new year with a little extra downtime.

According to the official announcement, Thursday, January 1, 2026, will be a fully paid holiday across federal entities and the public sector according to Khaleej Times. That means a long weekend of celebrations, family time, or simply easing into 2026 at your own pace.

The update also outlines work arrangements for the following day. Friday, January 2, 2026, will shift to remote work for federal government employees, allowing staff to work from home unless their roles require physical presence to maintain essential services. It’s a move that reflects the UAE’s ongoing commitment to flexibility, employee wellbeing, and a modern approach to work–life balance.

The announcement ensures continuity of key government functions while still giving employees the opportunity to extend the New Year spirit—making the transition into 2026 just that little bit smoother.

If you fancy doing a brunch on New Year’s Eve or Day, we have a list of them here. There are fireworks all around the city, however if you don’t fancy the crowds but still want fireworks, there are some on every day until January 11.