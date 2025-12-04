Whether you want a low-key celebration by the beach or a grand gala dinner, we’ve got New Year’s Eve in Dubai covered

Dubai is a city that’s got it all – and that’s no more so apparent than on New Year’s Eve. High octane glamour and A-List performances? Check. Family-friendly parties by the beach? Check. Gourmet dining with a side of fireworks? Check again.

Here are 130+ fabulous ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Dubai 2025.

99 Sushi Bar

This New Year’s Eve, 99 Dubai invites guests to an evening of refined indulgence, combining Michelin-starred Japanese cuisine, world-class entertainment, and front-row views of the iconic Burj Khalifa fireworks. Savour a multi-course menu and free-flowing drinks across a four-hour package.

Where: Address Downtown, Dubai

When: 8pm, Dec 31

Price: From Dhs1,199 to Dhs9,999

Book: Tel: (0)4 547 2241. @99sushibaruae

Above Eleven Dubai

Above Eleven’s NYE Carnaval is set to be a fabulous soiree of Peruvian-Japanese cuisine and craft cocktails. Dine on the open-air terrace and enjoy live entertainment from a DJ and saxophonist, plus firework views, or with an indoor table, entertainment comes in the form of the resident Ritmo Arriba trio.

Where: Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah

When: 8pm to 12.30am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs1,500 indoors, Dhs2,250 outdoors

Book: Tel: (0)54 990 6135. @aboveelevendubai

Address Beach Resort

Take your New Year’s Eve celebration to extraordinary heights at ZETA Seventy Seven, Dubai’s iconic rooftop destination. Revel in a luxurious atmosphere with panoramic city views, front-row access to dazzling fireworks, and a vibrant ambience set by live singers and electrifying DJs.

Where: Address Beach Resort, JBR

When: 8pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs2,777 soft, Dhs3,777 house, Dhs4,777 sparkling

Book: Tel: (0)4 879 8866. @addressbeachresort

Address Downtown

An elegant ambience, live stations and prime firework views, that’s what guests can look forward to at The Garden at Address Downtown’s gala dinner. The festive atmosphere is further enhanced by live entertainment featuring a DJ and saxophone, a trio band, and captivating duet performances.

Where: Address Downtown

When: 8pm to 2am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs5,500 soft, Dhs6,500 house, 50% discount children six to 12

Book: Tel: (0)4 436 8888. @addressdowntown

Address Dubai Mall

A chic poolside celebration invites guests to embrace stunning views and a glamourous setting at Solara. Guests can choose from indoor dining and the vibrant terrace to the pool deck or a private cabana, and dine on festive flavours while watching captivating live performances from a three-piece band, magician and DJ.

Where: Address Dubai Mall

When: 6.30pm to 1.30am, Dec 31

Price: From Dhs2,700 soft, from Dhs3,500 house

Book: Tel: (0)4 245 8888. @addressdubaimall

Akira Back

Ring in the New Year with spectacular firework views at Akira Back. Indulge in a specially curated Omakase set menu and raise a glass to 2026 with bold flavours, vibrant energy and the pulse of Taiko drummers and captivating dancers.

Where: W Dubai – The Palm

When: 8pm to 12am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs6,000 to Dhs15,000 minimum spend per table

Book: Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @akirabackdubai

Al Maha

A joyful dinner in the desert is the plan for December 31 at Al Diwaan. The evening begins with champagne cocktails and live entertainment, followed by a seven-course menu complemented by a selection of fine wines. As midnight approaches, the desert sky comes alive with music and merriment, welcoming 2026.

Where: Al Maha, A Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa

When: 7pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs1,500

Book: Tel: (0)4 832 9900. @almaha_resort

Al Muntaha

Ring in the New Year above the clouds with Chef Saverio Sbaragli’s Michelin-starred artistry. Indulge in a culinary journey featuring exquisite flavours and breathtaking panoramic views.

Where: Jumeirah Burj Al Arab

When: 8pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs8,000

Book: Tel: (800) 323232. @jumeirahburjalarab

Alara

Ring in the New Year with a Levantine-inspired four-course set menu, accompanied by a selection of drinks, a live DJ, and shisha available upon request.

Where: Jumeirah Emirates Towers

When: 8pm to 12am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs599 soft, Dhs799 house, Dhs999 bubbly, Dhs299 children four to 11.

Book: Tel: (0)4 330 0000. @alaradubai

Alba

At this chic Downtown restaurant, New Year’s Eve unfolds across both its top floor and ground floor dining spaces, serving a four-course menu, Champagne toasts, and live entertainment. Guests will also enjoy front-row views of the Burj Khalifa fireworks.

Where: Dubai Opera Plaza, Downtown Dubai

When: 7pm, Dec 31

Price: From Dhs1,000 ground floor, from Dhs1,500 top floor

Book: Tel: (0)58 147 9888. @albarestdubai

Amelia

Foodies and music lovers unite for a high-octane evening of opulent dining, dynamic DJs and live performances on New Year’s Eve. Choose from a selection of experiences, with seating available across the restaurant, bar and lounge.

Where: Address Sky View

When: 7pm to 3am, Dec 31

Price: From Dhs1,500 minimum spend restaurant, from Dhs2,000 minimum spend bar

Book: Tel: (0)4 328 2805. @amelia.dubai

Armani/Ristorante

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with an elegant seven-course set menu at this fine dining address in the Burj Khalifa. Courses include oysters with caviar, gnocchi with white truffle and Wagyu beef tenderloin, presented against the backdrop of live music. Panoramic terrace views add to the unforgettable New Year’s Eve ambience.

Where: Armani Hotel Dubai, Burj Khalifa

When: 5pm to 10.30pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs1,685

Book: Tel: (0)4 888 3010. @armanihoteldxb

Atlantis, The Palm

For all-out opulence, few gala dinners compare to the extravaganza that takes over Atlantis, The Palm. This year, a headline set from Grammy Award-winning Maroon 5 will be paired with a winter wonderland theme, 30-piece live band and a dazzling culinary showcase.

Where: Atlantis, The Palm

When: 6pm, Dec 31

Price: From Dhs6,500 adults and Dhs4,500 children four to 13

Book: Tel: (0)4 426 0000. @atlantisthepalm

AURA

Take NYE celebrations 210 metres above the city at AURA, with 360° panoramic fireworks views, enigmatic entertainment, and a vibrant, high-glamour atmosphere. There’s both elegant indoor dining tables or open-air options, but wherever you book, expect an unforgettable evening as you welcome 2026.

Where: The Palm Tower

When: 8pm to 1am, Dec 31

Price: From Dhs3,750

Book: Tel: (0)4 566 2121. @auraskypool.dubai

Banyan Tree Dubai

In the gardens of Banyan Tree Dubai, a gorgeous gala dinner promises live music, fire dancers, a drone show and a stunning fireworks display as the clock strikes twelve. Enjoy gourmet dining from across the resort restaurants and free-flowing drinks.

Where: Bluewaters

When: 8pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs3,500 adults, Dhs1,750 children six to 12

Book: Tel: (0)4 556 6666. @banyantreedxb

Bar des Prés, Il Gattopardo & 1920

Atop ICD Brookfield Place, Bar des Prés, sister restaurant Il Gattopardo, and upstairs bar 1920 team up for a dazzling celebration called Dinner & Beyond. Priced at Dhs5,000 per person, you’ll enjoy a gourmet set menu, prime window seat for the midnight spectacle, premium cocktails, and a bottle of Dom Pérignon per couple to toast the arrival of 2026. The evening continues with open bar access on selected beverages until 1.30am.

Where: ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC

When: 7pm to 1.30am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs5,000

Book: Tel: (0)4 498 1616. @bardespres.dubai, @gattopardodubai

BCH:CLB

BCH:CLB transforms its iconic beachfront into a glittering ballroom for BCH:BALL on December 31. Expect a red carpet welcome, dazzling décor, live music, and panoramic fireworks views over the Marina, Atlantis, and Burj Al Arab.

Where: W Dubai – The Palm

When: 8pm to 2am, Dec 31

Price: From Dhs745

Book: Tel: (0)4 834 3803. @bchclb

Be Beach

This year, Be Beach will ring in 2026 with an exclusive headline performance by Shimza, supported by Alex Twin and Stoffela, set against panoramic Marina skyline views and Dubai’s iconic fireworks.

Where: Dubai Harbour

When: 7pm, Dec 31

Price: From Dhs450

Book: @bebeachdxb

Beefbar

New Year’s Eve at Beefbar adopts a ‘glitter night’ theme for 2025, with a la carte dining live music and a vibrant atmosphere befitting of the final night of the year. Set against the backdrop of the Burj Al Arab fireworks, minimum spends start from Dhs800.

Where: Jumeirah Al Naseem

When: 7pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs800 minimum spend bar, Dhs1,200 minimum spend terrace, Dhs1,500 minimum spend dining room

Book: Tel: (0)4 423 2238. @beefbar_dubai

Billionaire Dubai

Dazzling dinner and a show Billionaire may have a new location, but you can expect the same wow-worthy dining and entertainment experience at the new venue in Mandarin Oriental Downtown. They turn up the heat on New Year’s Eve with a set menu, glass of bubbly for the countdown, and a sensational show of singers, dancers and acrobatics.

Where: Mandarin Oriental Downtown

When: 9pm, Dec 31

Price: From Dhs3,800

Book: Tel: (0)54 329 4984. @billionairedubaiofficial

Bisou

The dramatic backdrop of the Burj Khalifa fireworks, guests will be treated to a four-course set menu, accompanied by soft drinks and two glasses of Champagne. Live entertainment adds to the glamour, promising an evening of elegance and an excellent view of Dubai’s most iconic firework display.

Where: Dubai Opera Plaza, Downtown Dubai

When: 7pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs2,000

Book: Tel: (0)58 140 6888. @bisou.dubai

Bla Bla

A retro New Year’s Eve party takes over Bla Bla on JBR, taking guests on a musical journey through the decades from the 1970s to the present day. Expect an unforgettable night filled with live music, DJs, roaming entertainment, and breathtaking views of the Ain Dubai fireworks.

Where: The Beach, JBR

When: 7pm, Dec 31

Price: From Dhs500 minimum spend bars, from Dhs800 set menu in the restaurant

Book: Tel: (0)58 606 3535. @blabladubai

Bohemia

Dance your way into 2026 with globally renowned DJ Sonny Fodera, who takes over the decks at Bohemia. After his sold-out show earlier this season at FIVE Palm, Sonny Fodera returns to close out the year with global hits including Asking, You & I, One Night, and Somedays.

Where: FIVE Palm Jumeirah

When: 8pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs400 ladies, Dhs500 gents, Dhs500 dancefloor access with two drinks

Book: Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @bohemiabyfive

The Bolt Hole

Villanova’s beloved community pub, The Bolt Hole will serve up a family-friendly celebration with a festive buffet, lively entertainment and free-flowing drinks on December 31.

Where: Villanova

When: 8pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs295 soft, Dhs425 house, Dhs525 sparkling, Dhs95 children four to 12

Book: Tel: (800) 666 353. @theboltholedubai

Bull & Bear

Welcome 2026 with an elegant five-course New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner featuring caviar, seafood, and wagyu highlights, complemented by live music and Burj Khalifa fireworks.

Where: Waldorf Astoria DIFC

When: 7pm to 2am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs1,200

Book: Tel: (0)4 515 9888. @waldorfdifc

Bussola

Ring in the New Year the Italian way with a gala dinner at Bussola. Evenings begin with smoked salmon topped with black truffle and king crab with caviar, followed by carnaroli risotto with scallops or seared veal rack, concluding with a raspberry mousse. As midnight approaches, raise a glass to 2026 as the Dubai fireworks illuminate the sky.

Where: The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi

When: 8pm to 1am, Dec 31

Price: From Dhs1,290

Book: Tel: (0)4 511 7373. @bussoladubai

Canary Club

Welcome 2026 under the JLT skyline at Canary Club, where coastal California meets Latin flair. Guests can dine from Dhs595 per person in the restaurant or head upstairs to the rooftop terrace from Dhs795 per person, complete with live beats, signature Latin-American-inspired bites, and flowing cocktails.

Where: Banyan Tree Residences, JLT

When: 8pm, Dec 31

Price: From Dhs595 restaurant, from Dhs795 rooftop

Book: Tel: (0)4 584 5999. @canaryclubdxb

Cala Vista

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with a luxurious five-course Italian set menu by the Arabian Gulf, complemented by live performances from 30 entertainers, including a live band, percussionists, dancers, and a DJ. Enjoy the spectacular fireworks show and exclusive access to the after-party, with an open bar until 2am.

Where: Jumeirah Mina Al Salam

When: 8pm to 12.30am, after-party until 2am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs6,500 adults, Dhs3,250 children four to 11

Book: Tel: (800) 323232. @calavistadubai

Casa Amor

For its second Dubai season, Casa Amor invites families to ring in 2026 on the shorefront of Mandarin Oriental Jumeira. A set menu inspired by the Mediterranean invites guests to dine and imbibe, followed by a midnight ritual on the beach and dancing into the early hours.

Where: Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai

When: 8pm to 1am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs1,500

Book: Tel: (0)4 777 2233. @casaamordubai

CÉ LA VI

With a Michelin-recognised menu, prime Burj Khalifa firework views, and a sensational performance from Britain’s Got Talent stars, Jack Pack, CE LA VI is all set to host one of the most show-stopping New Year’s Eve parties in town.

Where: Address Sky View

When: 8pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs5,000 minimum spend

Book: Tel: (0)4 582 6111. @celavidubai

Chez Wam

Head to Chef Hadrien’s for a set menu of inventive dishes in a cosy and inviting setting on December 31. There’s a minimum spend of Dhs895, a DJ spinning retro 80s and 90s hits, and firework views at midnight from the terrace.

Where: St Regis Gardens

When: 6pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs895 minimum spend

Book: Tel: (0)4 410 6707. @chezwamdubai

China Tang

China Tang Dubai invites guests to welcome the New Year with an exclusive à la carte menu available only on 31st December – featuring signature dishes served against the backdrop of the Burj Khalifa’s dazzling fireworks. As midnight strikes, the festivities continue with live performances by DJ Simo Sax and a lively afterparty in the upstairs lounge.

Where: The Lana Promenade, Business Bay

When: 6pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs1,500 minimum spend indoors, Dhs2,500 minimum spend outdoors

Book: Tel: (0)4 295 7464. @chinatang_dubai

Citronelle

Roar into 2026 with Citronelle’s Tiger Brunch NYE Edition. Feast on Asian-inspired delights, sip on curated beverages, and celebrate with friends in a stylish, energetic setting.

Where: SO/ Uptown Dubai

When: 8pm to 11pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs499 soft, Dhs589 house, Dhs689 bubbly

Book: Tel: (0)4 820 8888. @citronelle.dxb

City Social

Celebrate New Year’s Eve in style and elegance at City Social’s Gala. Expect an evening of vibrant energy, free-flowing drinks, a delicious wood-fired menu, and live entertainment featuring a DJ. Whether you’re seated indoors or on the outdoor terrace overlooking JBR, the Marina Harbour, or The Palm, you’ll have one of the best views in the city as the fireworks light up the sky at midnight.

Where: Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina

When: 8pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs1,500 soft, Dhs2,200 indoor sparkling, Dhs2,500 outdoor sparkling, Dhs3,000 outdoor Champagne

Book: (0)4 402 2222. @citysocial_dubai

Clap

Ring in 2026 with Tokyo-inspired décor, unparalleled views of Burj Khalifa fireworks, a festive menu, and live music at DIFC’s rooftop hotspot, Clap. The dress code? Electric glam.

Where: Gate Village, DIFC

When: 9pm,

Price: From Dhs1,200

Book: (0)4 871 8500. @clapdxb

Clay Dubai

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at CLAY Dubai with live entertainment, including a DJ, dancers, and a percussionist, paired with a signature Nikkei-inspired menu. Enjoy stunning views of Ain Dubai, the island’s drone show, and spectacular fireworks, making it an unforgettable night.

Where: Bluewaters

When: 7pm to 2am, Dec 31

Price: From Dhs800 min spend

Book: Tel: (0)4 422 5600. @clay_dubai

CQ Brasserie

Bid farewell to 2025 with Parisian flair at CQ French Brasserie. Whether you’re gathering for a celebratory dinner or pre-party drinks before the countdown, CQ sets the mood with its timeless French charm, menu of classic comfort food and festive spirit.

Where: Mövenpick Hotel, Cluster A, Jumeirah Lakes Towers

When: 7pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs399 minimum spend per person

Book: Tel: (0)4 514 9339. @cqfrenchbrasserie

DREAM

DREAM Dubai’s spectacular plans for New Year’s Eve 2026, promising an unforgettable night of luxury, theatre, and celebration. Guests will indulge in a 10-course sharing-style menu showcasing oysters, truffle burrata with caviar, Canadian lobster, Angus beef tenderloin and more, paired with free-flowing beverages from 9pm to 1am. The celebration continues with bottle service until 4 AM, with a few DREAM-style surprises along the way.

Where: Address Beach Resort, JBR

When: 9pm to 1am, Dec 31

Price: From Dhs3,000

Book: Tel: (0)4 220 0224. @dreamdubaiofficial

Drift Dubai

A Sparkling New Year’s Eve awaits at DRIFT Sea Lounge, featuring vibrant entertainment, a luxurious Provençal menu and a spectacular fireworks display. Embrace the sparkle of the evening with a silver-themed dress code, whilst enjoying a premium selection of beverages, live performances and a DJ setting the perfect festive mood.

Where: One&Only Royal Mirage

When: 7pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs1,500 minimum spend

Book: Tel: (0)4 315 2200. @driftbeachdubai

Dukes The Palm

A spectacular dinner on the shores of Palm Jumeirah, this gala dinner promises a brilliant buffet, dancing until the early hours, and views of the fireworks across Marina and Palm Jumeirah.

Where: Dukes The Palm

When: 8pm to 12am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs2,200 house, Dhs2,700 premium, Dhs1,600 teens, Dhs990 children six to 11

Book: Tel: (0)4 455 1111. @dukesthepalm

Elaia

The newest addition to Pier 7’s gourmet offering, Elaia welcomes 2026 with an elegant three-course menu of Mediterranean flavours. Sharing starters and desserts are paired with an a la carte choice of main plus free-flowing drinks.

Where: 4th Floor, Pier 7, Dubai Marina

When: 8pm to 1am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs444 soft, Dhs888 house, Dhs1,111 premium

Book: Tel: (0)4 576 2389. @elaiadubai

Emirates Golf Club

One of Dubai’s premier New Year’s Eve celebrations is back and better than ever. The night unfolds on the lawns of Emirates Golf Club with performances from Abri, Mica Paris and Matt West on sax. Guests will indulge in a lavish buffet and flowing beverages, as anticipation builds to the spectacular midnight fireworks display that lights up the Dubai skyline.

Where: Emirates Golf Club

When: 7pm to 2am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs1,375 house, Dhs1,975 sparkling, Dhs2,175 Champagne

Book: Tel: (0)4 417 9846. @emiratesgc

Eugène Eugène

See in 2026 with a festive, family-friendly celebration at Eugene Eugene. Embrace a chic French greenhouse-style setting, and choose between a set menu for Dhs350, or go a la carte. No minimum spend required.

Where: Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates

When: 7pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs350 food only

Book: Tel: (0)4 379 8963. @eugeneeugenedubai

Fairmont The Palm

Ring in the New Year with a lavish buffet at Flow Kitchen, featuring international favourites, festive specials and a vibrant, celebratory atmosphere. Choose from indoor or outdoor seating, and be entertained by a live DJ and four-piece band.

Where: Fairmont The Palm

When: 7pm to 1am, Dec 31

Price: From Dhs1,200 soft, from Dhs1,400 house, from Dhs1,600 sparkling, from Dhs800 children six to 12, from Dhs500 children three to five

Book: Tel: (0)4 457 3388. @fairmontthepalm

FIVE Jumeirah Village

Step into 2026 in true Soul St. style with a lively New Year’s Eve Gala. Known as Dubai’s hottest street food destination, you’ll tuck into mouthwatering live food stations, sip on unlimited drinks and dance the night away with a live DJ and top-tier entertainment.

Where: FIVE Jumeirah Village

When: 8pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs999

Book: Tel: (0)4 455 9988. @soulstreetdubai

FIVE LUXE

A duo of high-octane performances invite guests to enjoy a night of music, glamour and unforgettable fun at FIVE LUXE. Grammy-winning house legend Roger Sanchez takes the stage alongside Gipsy King Chico Castillo, the voice behind Bamboleo and Djobi Djobi. For one night only, FIVE LUXE JBR’s outdoor area transforms into a stunning stage, offering prime views of the Arabian Gulf and Ain Dubai along with a 7-minute fireworks display. With lavish food stations and world-class entertainment, this is the ultimate New Year’s Eve celebration in JBR.

Where: FIVE LUXE, JBR

When: 7pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs2,500 adults, Dhs1,000 children

Book: Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @fiveluxejbr

FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Make your final celebration of 2025 one to remember with a spectacular feast featuring live cooking stations, global culinary classics, a sushi showcase, BBQ favourites, and more. The night comes alive with dazzling entertainment, including a live band, singers, dancers, and a DJ spinning high-energy beats as the countdown begins. For the grand finale, take in uninterrupted views of Dubai’s breathtaking fireworks.

Where: FIVE Palm Jumeirah

When: 7pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs2,500 adults, Dhs1,000 children

Book: Tel: (0)4 445 9999. @fivepalmjumeirah

Fish Beach Taverna

Ring in the New Year seaside at Fish Beach Taverna, where Mediterranean magic meets festive celebration. Indulge in a seafood-inspired dinner bursting with Aegean flavours, paired with refreshing cocktails and a breezy coastal ambience.

Where: The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi

When: 8.30pm to 12.30am, Dec 31

Price: From Dhs1,290

Book: Tel: (0)4 511 7373. @fishdubai

Fogueira

Welcome 2026 Rio style at this rooftop spot on JBR. The night begins with a glass of sparkling, followed by a vibrant churrascaria experience, with succulent meats served tableside and drinks flowing until midnight. A live band and samba dancers create a memorable atmosphere.

Where: Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach

When: 6pm to 12am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs999 soft, Dhs1,299 house, Dhs1,799 sparkling

Book: Tel: (0)50 189 6214. @fogueira.dxb

Four Seasons Resort at Jumeirah Beach

A chic celebration by the shore toasts to 2026 at Four Seasons Jumeirah Beach. Sip on welcome drinks in the pretty surrounds of Jou Jou Brasserie from 7pm, then head to the lavish buffet and dance beneath the stars on the resort’s lawn. Midnight fireworks add to the memorable moments.

Where: Four Seasons Resort at Jumeirah Beach

When: 7pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs2,800 soft, Dhs4,500 premium, Dhs1,375 children six to 12

Book: Tel: (0)4 270 7950. @fsdubai

Garden on 8

This New Year’s Eve, the garden turns neon for a Glow on 8 party. From 8pm to 1am, enjoy live food stations, unlimited drinks for 5 hours, glow paint, bold colours, games, and fireworks visible from the garden. DJ Jono keeps the vibe alive with countdowns from around the world.

Where: Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City

When: 8pm to 1am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs299 house, Dhs299 premium

Book: Tel: (0)52 144 7438. @gardenon8dxb

Gigi Rigolatto

Expect an extraordinary night filled with live performers, DJ sets, a dazzling fireworks display, and plenty of stylish surprises. Guests can indulge in an exclusive menu crafted for the occasion. Think carabineros with béarnaise and caviar, Rossini filetto with foie gras and black truffle, and a decadent red berry mille-feuille.

Where: J1 Beach

When: 8pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs3,500 min spend

Book: Tel: (0)4 498 3900. @gigi_beach_dubai

Ginger Moon

A vibrant New Year’s Eve dinner and after party bring the vibes to Ginger Moon on December 31. Enjoy stunning marina views, free-flowing Champagne and new Californian cuisine. Think red prawn carpaccio, slow-cooked Wagyu rib and chocolate churros. As the clock nears midnight, the energy turns up with a lively poolside after-party complete with DJ beats and handcrafted cocktails.

Where: W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Al Sufouh

When: 8.45pm to 12.30am dinner, 10pm to 2am after-party

Price: From Dhs990 dinner, from Dhs350 after-party

Book: Tel: (0)50 794 3078. @gingermoondxb

Girl and the Goose

Acclaimed chef Gabriela Chamorro welcomes guests to her restaurant’s first-ever New Year’s Eve celebration, bringing the heart of Central America to Dubai. With a minimum spend of Dhs399 per person, savour dishes such as the red snapper passionfruit ceviche or lobster bisque yuca gnocchi.

Where: Anantara Downtown Dubai

When: 7pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs399 minimum spend

Book: Tel: (0)4 575 3760. @girl.and.the.goose

Gitano

Grand Ceremonia is Gitano Dubai’s one-night-only New Year’s Eve celebration of flavour, fire, and flair. Guests will dine and dance beneath the stars with elevated modern Mexican cuisine, live Mariachi performances, and DJ sets leading to a spectacular midnight fireworks display at J1 Beach.

Where: J1 Beach

When: 8pm to 12am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs995 house, Dhs1,500 premium, Dhs2,026 Champagne (all indoor), Dhs1,500 terrace and beach minimum spend

Book: Tel: (0)58 566 2320. @gitano.dubai

Al Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection

Dine, dance and celebrate under the stars with the gala dinner at Habtoor Grand Resort . Taking over the resort lawn, live performances, unlimited drinks and a festive menu await guests.

Where: Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection

When: 7pm to 2am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs1,950 adults, Dhs950 children six to 12

Book: @alhabtoorgrandresort

HANU

HANU’s first New Year’s Eve celebration invites guests to enjoy contemporary Korean cuisine at St Regis Gardens. On December 31, HANU will present a special à la carte and festive set menu crafted by Chef Kyung Soo Moon. Each dish blends artistry and cultural heritage, reflecting HANU’s signature balance between modern craftsmanship and Korean tradition. As the evening unfolds, guests can enjoy live DJ performances and spectacular views of the Atlantis fireworks, visible from HANU’s terrace.

Where: St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah

When: 6pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs1,200 min spend

Book: Tel: (0)4 278 4844. @hanu_dubai

High Society

High Society is The Lana’s impressive rooftop pool and restaurant lounge, offering a tranquil setting with panoramic views of Downtown Dubai, including Burj Khalifa. Guests are invited to usher in the new year in true High Society style, where elegance, music and unforgettable moments come together.

Where: The Lana, Dorchester Collection

When: 8pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs1,000 minimum spend

Book: Tel: (0)4 541 7755. @highsocietyatthelana

Hillhouse Brasserie & The Duck Hook

Bid farewell to 2025 with a spectacular New Year’s Eve celebration shared between Hillhouse Brasserie and The Duck Hook at Dubai Hills Golf Club. Guests can enjoy stunning views of the Dubai skyline and watch the city’s fireworks light up the night sky from the expansive outdoor terraces at both venues, while indulging in a buffet-style dinner featuring festive specials and international flavours. A selection of premium beverage packages and live performances from singers, guitarists, and saxophonists will set the scene for an unforgettable evening of celebration.

Where: Dubai Hills Golf Club

When: 8pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs695 soft, Dhs895 house, Dhs1,095 sparkling, Dhs145 children

Book: Tel: (800) 666353. @hillhousedubai, @theduckhookdubai

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Guests are invited to glam up for a night at the Oscar’s with Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah’s glamourous gala dinner. A lavish buffet and live culinary stations offer added wow-factor, with dazzling entertainment to raise your glasses to.

Where: Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

When: 8pm to 1am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs2,200 adults, Dhs1,100 children six to 11, Dhs400 children three to five

Book: Tel: (0)4 230 0073. @hiltondubaipalm

InterContinental Dubai Marina

Welcome 2026 with live music, a lavish buffet, sparkling beverages, and breathtaking views at Accents. Celebrate in style as you bid farewell to 2025 and step into the New Year with unforgettable memories.

Where: InterContinental Dubai Marina

When: 8pm to 12am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs695 sparkling, Dhs945 Champagne

Book: Tel: (0)4 446 6669. @icdubaimarina

Isola Ristorante

Ring in 2026 with flair at Isola Ristorante’s Capodanno celebration. The evening features a specially curated festive menu and live entertainment, followed by a DJ set from DJ Josho, set against the elegant backdrop of Jumeirah Islands.

Where: Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse

When: 8pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs500 adults, Dhs250 children five to 10

Book: Tel: (0)4 583 3124. @isolarestaurantdubai

JA Beach Hotel

Don your most eye-catching attire and step back into the roaring 20s as you ring in the new year in style at JA Beach Hotel’s Great Gatsby Gala Dinner. Transforming Palmito Garden into a glittering haven, the celebration kicks off with a sumptuous dinner paired with free-flowing pours and dazzling performances from live bands, DJs, and dancers. Finally, as the clock strikes 12, the sky above ignites in a sea of colour with a spectacular fireworks display.

Where: JA Beach Hotel, Jebel Ali

When: 7pm to 2am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs2,000, Dhs1,000 children four to 12

Book: Tel: (0)4 814 5604. @jaresorts

Jara by Martín Berasategui

Ring in the new year with a masterfully crafted six-course menu inspired by authentic Basque cuisine, paired with free-flowing Champagne, and striking views of the Burj Khalifa as the clock strikes twelve.

Where: The Lana, Dorchester Collection

When: 7pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs4,950

Book: Tel: (0)4 541 7755. @jarabymartinberasategui

Jetty Lounge

Celebrate the arrival of 2026 in true coastal style at Jetty Lounge, where barefoot elegance meets seaside glamour. Guests are invited to savour handcrafted festive cocktails, free-flowing beverages, and a selection of gourmet canapés, while listening to the sound of a live DJ and enjoying the sophisticated seaside ambience.

Where: One&Only Royal Mirage

When: 8pm to 2am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs1,750

Book: Tel: (0)4 315 2414. @jettylounge

Jones The Grocer at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Welcome 2026 with Jones the Grocer’s memorable all-white party at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah. Enjoy a festive buffet, live music, and a front-row view of the fireworks display by the beach. Expect great food, vibrant energy, and unbeatable views of the Dubai Marina skyline for the midnight fireworks.

Where: Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

When: 8pm to 12am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs899 soft, Dhs1,199 house, Dhs1,499 premium, Dhs549 children six to 11

Book: Tel: (0)4 230 0038. @jonesthegrocer

Jumeirah Al Qasr

Celebrate the final night of the year in grandeur at Al Qasr’s spectacular gala dinner. Guests can indulge in an opulent international buffet with live cooking stations and an array of free-flowing beverages, all set to the sounds of a live band. Enjoy mesmerising views of the fireworks illuminating the iconic Burj Al Arab for a truly unforgettable evening.

Where: Jumeirah Al Qasr

When: 8pm to 1am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs5,500 house, Dhs3,000 children four to 11

Book: Tel: (800) 323232. @jumeirahalqasr

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

Enjoy a sophisticated atmosphere and decadent meal this New Year’s Eve. Begin the evening with a cocktail reception, followed by a five-course set menu paired with your choice of beverages at the Zabeel Theatre gala dinner.

Where: Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

When: 7.30pm to 11.30pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs3,850 house, Dhs6,500 premium, Dhs9,500 Champagne, half price for children five to 16

Book: Tel: (0)4 453 0444. @jumeirahzabeelsaray

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai

The terrace at Aqua transforms into a chic poolside setting for the final night of the year. Welcome 2026 with free-flowing drinks, gourmet dining, and a sophisticated alfresco setting. Packages run until 12am, with a cash bar until 2.30am.

Where: JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai

When: 7pm to 12am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs895 soft, Dhs1,200 house, Dhs1,500 Champagne, Dhs495 children six to 12

Book: Tel: (0)4 414 0000. @jwmarriottmarquisdubai

Kempinski Central Avenue

Enjoy live music and an international buffet with Middle Eastern flair, complemented by interactive cooking stations and grills, all set against the breathtaking spectacle of Burj Khalifa fireworks. Be mesmerised by captivating performances from Pamela Farhat & her band, followed by energetic DJ sets, belly dancing, and a vibrant Dabkeh Tabla show.

Where: Kempinski Hotel Central Avenue

When: 7pm to 1am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs3,250

Book: Tel: (0)50 523 4086. @kempinskicentralavenue

KIRA

On December 31, guests are invited to board The KIRA Midnight Express. The evening begins at KIRA’s reception, where a beautifully reimagined train carriage, then, from 8pm, guests can savour signature dishes, complemented by premium bottle packages, as the celebration unfolds across the restaurant and terrace. As the night gains momentum, a live band, DJ, and dancers bring vibrant energy to the festivities, leading up to a breathtaking fireworks display, the perfect finale to 2025.

Where: Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab

When: 8pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs2,500 min spend bar, Dhs3,500 min spend lounge, Dhs6,000 min spend dining

Book: @kirarestaurant

Koko Bay

Bringing the beats to the shore of Palm West Beach, Lost Frequencies headlines New Year’s Eve at Koko Bay, in association with Full Circle. Ring in 2026 with tunes like Are You With Me and Where Are You Now, while dancing on the sandy dancefloor.

Where: Palm West Beach

When: 8pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs299 entry, Dhs450 access with 3 drinks and 1 bite, Dhs750 access with 5 drinks and 2 bites

Book: Tel: (0)4 572 3444. @kokobayuae

Kyma

Step into 2026 in style with a New Year’s Eve celebration by the beach. A Greek-inspired set menu with Mediterranean delicacies, panoramic views of the fireworks, and vibrant live entertainment, featuring DJ, singers, and musicians – this is how Kyma celebrates the most-awaited night of the year.

Where: Palm West Beach

When: 8pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs1,400 soft, Dhs1,800 premium, Dhs1,200 children under 12

Book: Tel: (0)4 666 5999. @kymabeachdubai

L’Amo Bistro Del Mare

Enjoy a front row view to the fireworks that illuminate the Dubai Marina skies from the terrace of L’Amo Bistro Del Mare. Adorned in festive elegance, guests can dine on the a la carte menu masterminded by chef Alessandro Salvatico while listening to the sounds of a four-piece band.

Where: Dubai Harbour

When: 7pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs2,500 min spend indoors, Dhs3,000 min spend outdoors, Dhs500 min spend children

Book: Tel: (0)4 278 4800. @lamobistrodelmare

La Camera! By TOTÓ

For one final fiesta of 2025, La Camera! By TOTÓ transforms into a buzzing European-inspired celebration. Expect electric energy, flowing Champagne, and a crowd that came to dance their way into 2026, dolce vita style.

Where: Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd

When: 9pm to 12am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs650

Book: Tel: (0)4 215 2121. @lacamerabytoto

La Cantine Beach

For New Year’s Eve, festive French cuisine with vibrant beats await in a chic coastal setting at La Cantine Beach. Guests are invited to dine beneath the stars with a thoughtfully curated New Year’s Eve set menu that features options like the king crab and fennel, grilled Wagyu tournedo and a 24 karat chocolate cake. Enjoy a Champagne toast at midnight and dancing until the early hours with an after-party at Gohan or Rose Bar.

Where: Bluewaters

When: 8pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs2,500

Book: Tel: (0)4 556 6622. @lacantinebeachdubai

La Petite Maison

Celebrate in style with a white & gold masquerade party at LPM. Guests are invited to wear their finest attire and masks for a night of live music and entertainment by the dynamic duo “Mr. & Mrs” and a resident DJ.

Where: Gate Village, DIFC

When: 6pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs1,000 min spend

Book: Tel: (0)4 439 0505. @lpmdubai

Lah Lah

A Pan-Asian style buffet and free-flowing drinks. That’s the plan for December 31 at beloved neighbourhood eatery Lah Lah at Zabeel House The Greens. Live stations serve up favourites like Peking duck, dim sum and pad Thai. A DJ, saxophonist and fire dancers keep the energy high.

Where: Zabeel House The Greens

When: 8.30pm to 12.30am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs595 soft, Dhs725 house, Dhs895 sparkling, Dhs185 children five to 12

Book: Tel: (0)4 519 1151. @lahlahdxb

Lion in the Sun

Newly opened at Mandarin Oriental Downtown, Lion in the Sun will offer a family-friendly seating from 6pm to 8.30pm, followed by an adults-only black tie dinner from 9pm. The second sitting offers a set menu, a complimentary glass of Champagne and spectacular fireworks views.

Where: Mandarin Oriental Downtown, Sheikh Zayed Road

When: 9pm, Dec 31

Price: from Dhs2,750

Book: Tel: (0)56 573 8283. @lioninthesundubai

Luna Dubai

This sophisticated rooftop bar at Four Seasons DIFC promises prime Burj Khalifa firework views, craft cocktails and an array of elegant plates. There’s a minimum spend of Dhs500 for guests from 8pm to 11pm, or those arriving from 11pm to 3am can expect to spend a minimum of Dhs800. It’s strictly adults only.

Where: Four Seasons DIFC, Gate Village

When: 8pm to 3am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs500 min spend 8pm to 11pm, from Dhs800 min spend from 11pm to 3am

Book: Tel: (0)4 270 7968. @lunaskybar

Maiden Shanghai

The multi-award-winning Naughty Noodles Brunch dials up the wow-factor for a New Year’s Eve special. Where exceptional Chinese cuisine meets non-stop entertainment in a night of pure excitement, feast on a decadent spread of flavours, indulge in premium beverages, and revel in a vibrant atmosphere that will keep you partying into the New Year.

Where: FIVE Palm Jumeirah

When: 8pm to 12am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs950 sparkling indoor, Dhs1,500 sparkling first floor outdoor, Dhs2,500 premium rooftop, Dhs800 children five to 12

Book: Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @secretpartiesdxb

The MAINE Land Brasserie, The MAINE Oyster Bar & Grill, The MAINE Street Eatery

Ring in the New Year with The MAINE’s signature flair. Each of the restaurant’s three venues serving up a seated dinner offering a set menu with open bar until 1am, plus a bottle of bubbly to toast to the start of 2026 in style.

Where: ME Dubai, The Opus, Business Bay

When: 8pm to 1am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs990

Book: Tel: (0)4 577 6680. @themainedxb

Where: DoubleTree by Hilton, JBR

When: 8pm to 1am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs650

Book: Tel: (0)4 457 6719. @themainedxb

Where: Studio One Hotel, Studio City

When: 8pm to 1am

Price: Dhs650

Book: Tel: (0)4 557 2468. @themainedxb

Maison Revka

On New Year’s Eve, guests are invited to ring in 2026 in quintessential Maison Revka style. Think exquisite cuisine, sparkling Champagne, and Dubai’s dazzling skyline as the ultimate backdrop. This year’s theme is ‘A Timeless New Year’s Eve’, and as the evening unfolds, the venue transforms into a haven of effortless sophistication.

Where: Delano Dubai

When: 8pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs2,500 min spend outdoor, Dhs3,000 min spend indoor

Book: Tel: (0)4 543 2900. @maisonrevka_dubai

Mausam

With prime Burj Khalifa views from its terrace, Mausam is an enviable spot for New Year’s Eve in Dubai. There will be a multi-course menu and a DJ setting the tone, with seating priced from Dhs3,000 indoors and Dhs4,000 for outdoor seating.

Where: The Dubai Mall

When: 6pm to 1am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs3,000 min spend indoor, Dhs4,000 min spend outdoors

Book: Tel: (0)4 438 4001. @mausamdubai

McGettigan’s Factory The Palm

Ring in the New Year at McGettigan’s Factory with friends and family. Enjoy a festive sharing menu, live band, and fun-filled vibes. Celebrate the night the Irish way with great food, flowing drinks, and plenty of craic to keep the party going till the early hours.

Where: Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

When: 8pm to 12am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs399 soft, Dhs549 house, Dhs699 premium, Dhs249 children six to 11

Book: Tel: (0)4 230 0073. @mcgettigansfactorythepalm

The Meat Co

World-class steaks, fine seafood and exceptional drinks are the stars of the show at The Meat Co, a fine dining gem in Madinat Jumeirah. Set along the waterfront, the evening features a curated à la carte menu, live DJ music and stunning views of the Jumeirah fireworks.

Where: Souk Madinat Jumeirah

When: 8pm to 12am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs800 min spend indoors, from Dhs1,500 min spend outdoors, Dhs150 min spend children under 12

Book: Tel: (0)4 368 6040. @themeatcome

MEI

MEI will ring in 2026 with an elegant New Year’s Eve celebration set against the sparkling Madinat waterways and the iconic Burj Al Arab. Guests can enjoy a vibrant night of music with a roaming band, live percussionist, and DJ leading the countdown.

Where: Jumeirah Mina Al Salam

When: 7pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs1,000 min spend bar, Dhs2,500 min spend indoor dining, Dhs4,000 min spend outdoor dining

Book: Tel: (0)58 691 0029. @mei.dxb

Melia Desert Palm

Set on the Grand Portico Terrace, overlooking the estate’s palm-lined pathways and gently lit polo fields, guests can welcome 2026 with a five-course set menu paired with free-flowing drinks and music from a duo band and DJ, soundtracking a memorable night.

Where: Melia Desert Palm

When: 8pm to 12am, Dec 31

Price: Dh449 soft, Dhs649 house, Dhs849 Champagne, Dhs210 children six to 12

Book: Tel: (0)50 170 6138. @meliadesertpalm

Méridien Village Terrace & Warehouse

East meets West as MVT transforms into Midnight in Marrakesh, and Warehouse becomes a New York loft party.

Where: Meridien Village Terrace & Warehouse

Time: 8pm to 12am, after-party until 3am

Price: Dhs415 soft, Dhs545 house, Dhs699 premium, Dhs150 children

Book: Tel: (0)4 702 2455. @lemeridiendubai

Mezzanine

A brilliant British gastropub in the Madinat, Mezzanine pairs a three-course meal of classics with four hours of unlimited drinks. A live DJ and prime firework views add to the festive ambience.

Where: Souk Madinat Jumeirah

When: 8pm to 12am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs495

Book: Tel: (0)58 599 4659. @mezzaninedubai

Mi Amie

Set against captivating views of Dubai’s skyline and the Museum of the Future, Mi Amie is a vibrant spot for Latin and Japanese flavours, free-flowing drinks and a high-octane ambience complete with DJs, dancers and a saxophonist.

Where: Emirates Towers, DIFC

When: 8pm to 11pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs1,599 soft, Dhs1,949 premium, Dhs899 drinks-only

Book: @secretpartiesdxb

Mimi Kakushi

Be transported to 1920s Shanghai for an opulent celebration on New Year’s Eve with lively DJ beats, sparkling skyline views and Mimi Kakushi’s signature gourmet dining. There’s a minimum spend of Dhs995 in the restaurant, Dhs550 for the bar and sushi counter, or opt for the special New Year’s set menu for Dhs1,100.

Where: Four Seasons Restaurant Village

When: 8pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs1,100 food only

Book: Tel: (0)4 379 4811. @mimikakushi

Mercury Lounge

Mercury Rooftop promises a vibrant New Year’s Eve beneath the stars, with sweeping 180-degree views that capture the fireworks over both the Dubai skyline and the sea. Guests will be treated to festive cocktails, gourmet canapés, and live DJ sets that carry the celebration into the early hours.

Where: Four Seasons Resort at Jumeirah Beach

When: 8pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs2,600 soft, Dhs1,300 children six to 12

Book: Tel: (0)4 270 7950. @mercurydubai

Monkey Bar

This vibrant rooftop bar invites guests to an affordable New Year’s Eve party, with entry tickets starting from Dhs250, including a welcome drink. Those looking to book tables can expect minimum spends from Dhs700.

Where: 25hours Hotel One Central

When: 9pm, Dec 31

Price: entry from Dhs250, tables from Dhs700 min spend

Book: Tel: (0)56 508 9855. @25hourshoteldubai

Netsu

Ring in the New Year with Omisoka, Japan’s traditional end-of-year celebration, reimagined with Netsu’s signature flair. The evening begins with a lavish sharing-style dinner accompanied by live band and DJ performances.

Where: Mandarin Oriental Jumeira

When: 8pm to 2am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs995 lounge seating

Book: Tel: (0)4 777 2232. @netsudubai

Ninive

Ring in the New Year under the stars at Ninive, with an evening of a la carte dining, live entertainment and beats from a live DJ. Indulge in a menu that traverses the Middle East and North Africa, then dance the night away in the beautiful open-air setting.

Where: Jumeirah Emirates Towers, DIFC

When: 8pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs950 min spend

Book: Tel: (0)4 326 6105. @ninivedubai

Nikki Beach Club

Join Gianluca Vacchi at Nikki Beach Dubai for the city’s most glamorous NYE party! Dance by the sea, sip champagne, and watch dazzling fireworks as you welcome 2026 in unforgettable style. With electrifying beats and iconic moves, this disco-glam celebration is not to be missed.

Where: Pearl Jumeirah

When: December 31, 10pm to 2am

Price: From Dhs400, including 200ml Moët & Chandon Brut

Book: (054) 791 0049 @nikkibeachdubai

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa

Celebrate in coastal elegance with Café Nikki’s Midnight Pearl Gala Dinner. Enjoy a lavish buffet, interactive live stations, and captivating performances, ending with a spectacular fireworks display over the sea.

Where: Outdoor area, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai, Pearl Jumeirah

When: December 31, 8pm to 12am

Price: Dhs2,700 per person (dinner with champagne & premium beverages); Dhs1,700 per person (dinner with soft beverages); Dhs750 (children 3–12 years)

Book: (056) 545 4039 @nikkibeachresortdubai

Nuska Beach

Dine on Mediterranean and Levantine flavours in a stunning seaside setting at Nuska. A set menu features highlights like Wagyu carpaccio, lobster mani and black truffle chocolate mousse. Premium drinks and firework views add to the festive ambience.

Where: Jumeirah Beach Hotel

When: 8pm to 2am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs5,500 adults, Dhs3,000 children

Book: Tel: (800) 323232. @nuskadubai

One&Only Royal Mirage

As the final sunset of the year fades over The Palace Gardens, One&Only Royal Mirage invites guests to welcome 2026 in spectacular style. Beneath twinkling lights and swaying palms, the evening begins with a lavish welcome of oysters, caviar, and champagne. A sumptuous four-course dinner follows, with an eleven-piece band setting the rhythm for the night, carrying guests from dinner to an enchanting afterparty beneath the stars.

Where: One&Only Royal Mirage

When: 7pm to 1am, Dec 31

Price: from Dhs4,000

Book: Tel: (0)4 315 2414. @ooroyalmirage

Park Hyatt Dubai

Welcome 2026 in timeless glamour as Park Hyatt Dubai marks its 20th anniversary with The Great Gala of the 20s, an unforgettable evening inspired by the elegance and extravagance of the Roaring Twenties, complete with a lavish Traiteur-style dinner, free-flowing champagne and live entertainment.

Where: Park Hyatt Dubai

When: 8pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs2,800 adults, Dhs1,400 children

Book: Tel: (0)4 602 1814. @parkhyattdubai

Piatti by the Beach

For a night of coastal glamour, Piatti by the Beach fuses the warmth of Italian hospitality with Dubai’s legendary celebratory spirit. Guests can enjoy a sharing-style Italian feast, live entertainment, and sweeping views of fireworks from The Palm to Burj Khalifa. As the clock strikes midnight, the restaurant transforms into a lively disco with à la carte drinks served until 3am.

Where: Raffles The Palm, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah

When: 8pm to 12.30am, Dec 31

Price: from Dhs2,200 adults, Dhs1,500 teenagers, Dhs1,100 children six to 12

Book: Tel: (0)4 248 8889. @piattibythebeach

Pierchic

Pierchic presents an elegant gala dinner featuring a luxurious five-course menu, live entertainment, and stunning views of the fireworks. The party continues until 1am.

Where: Jumeirah Al Qasr

When: 8pm to 1am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs6,500

Book: Tel: (800) 323232. @pierchicdubai

QE2

Bid farewell to 2025 and welcome 2026 in one of Dubai’s most iconic venues, the Queens Room. Savour the global flavours of our gala dinner buffet, paired with live entertainment and unlimited drinks. At midnight, head to Pavilion and the boat deck, to enjoy a glass of sparkling wine as Dubai’s spectacular fireworks light up the night sky.

Where: QE2, Mina Rashid

When: 8pm to 2am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs575 soft, Dhs775 house, Dhs250 children 8 to 12

Book: Tel: (0)4 526 8835. @qe2dubai

Raffles Dubai

Welcome 2026 in the ballroom of Raffles Dubai, featuring captivating live entertainment, free-flowing drinks and festive delights for an unforgettable start to the New Year.

Where: Wafi

When: 8pm to 1am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs495 soft, Dhs695 house, Dhs275 children six to 11

Book: Tel: (0)4 324 8888. @rafflesdubai

Raffles The Palm

Step into the stars this New Year’s Eve as Raffles The Palm Dubai presents A Journey Beyond Midnight. Inspired by the cosmos, the Raffles lawn will be transformed into an elegant celestial stage, setting the tone for the year ahead to be beautiful, elegant and full of sparkle.

Where: West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah

When: 7.30pm to 1am, Dec 31

Price: from Dhs2,800 house, from Dhs3,000 Champagne, from Dhs2,400 teenagers, from Dhs1,400 children six to 12

Book: Tel: (0)4 248 8888. @rafflespalmdubai

ROKA

Celebrate the new year at ROKA Dubai with a vibrant night of modern Japanese dining, live DJ sets from 9 pm, and panoramic views of the city skyline. Enjoy à la carte or premium tasting menus featuring ROKA’s signature dishes and exclusive New Year’s Eve specials, from black cod to wagyu rib eye. There’s a family-friendly seating from 6pm to 8.30pm, then it’s adults-only from 9pm.

Where: ME Dubai, The Opus, Business Bay

When: 6pm to 8.30pm or 9pm onwards, Dec 31

Price: Dhs800 minimum spend (indoor), Dhs1,200 minimum spend (terrace)

Book: Tel: (0)4 439 7171. @rokadubaiofficial

Rüya

Anatolian flavours and a festive ambience, that’s what guests can look forward to at Rüya this New Year’s Eve. A curated menu, free-flowing drinks and live entertainment start from Dhs995.

Where: St Regis Dubai The Palm

When: 8pm to 2am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs995 indoor, Dhs1,395 outdoor, Dhs495 children under 12

Book: Tel: (0)56 501 4827. @ruyadubai

Salmon Guru

This colourful cocktail bar in the ME Dubai promises a fun-filled take on the final night of the year, with unconventional cocktails, bold bites and views of the Burj Khalifa fireworks from the outside terrace.

Where: ME Dubai, The Opus, Business Bay

When: 8pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs500 minimum spend

Book: Tel: (0)52 814 9537. @salmongurudubai

SĀN Beach

A chic beachfront celebration on Palm West Beach is the plan for December 31 at SAN. Expect refined dining, captivating entertainment, and a lively yet sophisticated atmosphere. Guests can enjoy a sharing set menu curated by Chef Rizwan and a night filled with music, fire dancers, and a magician performing throughout the evening.

Where: The Club, Palm West Beach

When: 8pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs1,000 food-only

Book: Tel: (0)4 458 0499. @sanbeach.dubai

Shangri-La Dubai

Ring in the New Year beneath Dubai’s dazzling sky with front-row views of the Burj Khalifa and its spectacular fireworks. At Shangri-La Dubai’s iKandy lounge, packages start from Dhs1,600, while Horizon 42 rates start from Dhs2,500.

Where: Shangri-La, Sheikh Zayed Road

When: 8pm to 12.30am, Dec 31

Price: from Dhs1,600 iKandy, from Dhs2,500 Horizon 42

Book: Tel: (0)4 405 2703. @shangrila_dubai

SHI

This New Year’s Eve, guests at SHI will enjoy an evening of seasonally-inspired dishes and dazzling entertainment. Offering a breathtaking, panoramic view of the sea and stunning views of the annual fireworks display, prices start from Dhs1,000 per person.

Where: Bluewaters

When: 8pm, Dec 31

Price: from Dhs1,000

Book: Tel: (0)4 393 9990. @shi.dxb

Shimmers

Ring in the New Year with a beachfront dining experience at Shimmers, featuring a five-course Greek-Mediterranean sharing-style menu. Enjoy live performances from a live band, percussionists, dancers, and a DJ, followed by a stunning fireworks display. After dinner, continue the celebration at the exclusive after-party with an open bar until 2am.

Where: Jumeirah Mina Al Salam

When: 8pm to 12.30am, after-party until 2am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs6,500 adults, Dhs3,250 children eight to 11

Book: Tel: (800) 323232. @shimmersdubai

Smoki Moto

Enjoy a gourmet four-course sharing menu, welcome drinks, live entertainment and front-row views of Dubai’s fireworks this year at Smoki Moto. Guests can enjoy the DJ, live vocalist and fully interactive dining experiences at the premium grill tables, indoor lounges, terrace tables or private dining rooms.

Where: Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah

When: 8pm to 12.30am, Dec 31

Price: from Dhs1,850

Book: Tel: (0)4 666 1417. @smokimotodubai

Sofitel Dubai Downtown

Ring in 2026 with fine flavours and unforgettable views from Sofitel Dubai Downtown’s gala dinner. Dine on an array of international dishes, be entertained by live performances, then tilt your eyes to the skies at midnight for the show-stopping fireworks.

Where: Sofitel Dubai Downtown

When: 7pm to 12am, Dec 31

Price: from Dhs2,299

Book: Tel: (0)4 503 6666. @sofiteldubaidowntown

The St Regis Downtown

The St Regis invites guests to welcome 2026 with an exclusive New Year’s Eve Gala dinner with a golden era theme. Guests can enjoy towers of seafood, sushi and sweet desserts.

Where: The St Regis Downtown, Business Bay

When: 8pm, Dec 31

Price: from Dhs2,250 adults, Dhs1,650 children

Book: Tel: (0)4 512 5555. @stregisdowntowndubai

StreetXO

STREETXOLAND dials up the ante for a high-energy New Year’s Eve addition of its vibrant brunch. Dine on an inventive set menu of bold StreetXO dishes and sip free-flowing drinks in a festive setting.

Where: One Za’abeel

When: 9pm to 12am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs1,111

Book: Tel: (0)4 666 1617. @streetxo.dubai

Sushisamba

Ring in the New Year at dizzying heights with Sambazonia, Sushisamba’s legendary all-white celebration in the sky. Inspired by the Amazon rainforest and Brazil’s vibrant Revellion tradition, the night promises live entertainment, flavourful culinary creations, and signature drinks. As the clock strikes midnight, guests can take in panoramic firework views.

Where: Level 51, Palm Tower

When: 7pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs2,900 internal tables, Dhs3,900 window tables

Book: Tel: (0)4 278 4888. @sushisambadubai

Sushiyaki

Set within the pretty winding waterways of Madinat Jumeirah, a casual feast of inventive Japanese artistry awaits at Sushiyaki. There’s no set menu, just a minimum spend of Dhs600 for waterfront tables and Dhs400 for non-waterfront tables. Guests can enjoy great views of the fireworks from the outdoor terrace.

Where: Madinat Jumeirah

When: 7pm, Dec 31

Price: from Dhs400 min spend

Book: Tel: (0)4 451 9170. @sushiyaki.dxb

Tagomago

Set against the best, uninterrupted views of The Burj Al Arab and The Palm Jumeirah fireworks, Tagomago’s Balearic-inspired celebration will be filled with delicious Spanish cuisine, a warm ambience, and live music to keep the beats flowing. There’s indoor and outdoor seating available, with an open bar until midnight included in the package.

Where: Azure Residences, Palm Jumeirah

When: 8pm to 12am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs1,200

Book: Tel: (0)4 832 6620. @tagomagodubai

Taj Exotica Resort & Spa The Palm

Dress to impress and step into a samba-soaked celebration at Taj Exotica, with live performances and themed live stations serving up global gourmet delights. As the countdown begins, let the drums roll, the colours burst, and the iconic Dubai Palm fireworks illuminate the sky.

Where: Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, East Crescent, Palm Jumeirah

When: 9pm to 3am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs2,250 adults, Dhs1,450 children

Book: Tel: (0)4 275 4444. @tajpalmdubai

Tasca

Ring in the New Year with a Michelin-starred menu, a live band, DJ and front-row seats to Dubai’s dazzling fireworks at Tasca. Acclaimed chef Jose Avillez’ rooftop Dubai restaurant provides a stunning vantage point for the midnight spectacle.

Where: Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai

When: 8pm to 1am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs3,250 soft, Dhs4,500 Champagne, Dhs2,500 children four to 11

Book: Tel: (0)4 777 2231. @tascadubai

Tattu Dubai

For its first New Year’s celebration, Tattu will go all out with three floors of packages. Dining in the 74th floor restaurant from 9pm, pairs a set menu of Japanese fusion flavours with premium drinks with packages from Dhs1,750. A black tie ball at the Tattu Sky Pool from 8.30pm offers signature dishes, free-flowing drinks and a chic open-air setting from Dhs1,750 per person. While the 81st floor sky lounge promises a Champagne experience from 9.30pm with views from 364 metres high, with half bottles of Champagne and signature drinks priced from Dhs1,000.

Where: Ciel Dubai Marina

When: 8.30pm, Dec 31

Price: from Dhs1,000

Book: Tel: (0)4 498 5400. @tattudubai

Tête-à-Tête

Putting a fabulously fun French spin on the New Year’s Eve dinner party is Tête-à-Tête. Think a menu of French favourites, free-flowing drinks, and a front row view of the JBR fireworks as the clock strikes twelve.

Where: FIVE LUXE, JBR

When: 8pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs1,800

Book: Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @teteatetedubai

Thiptara

Thiptara sets the stage with its intimate Thai-inspired interiors and its unrivalled outdoor terrace overlooking the shimmering Burj Khalifa for a dazzling New Year’s Eve. The evening is elevated by a specially curated four-course set menu, paired with a selection of premium beverages for a truly indulgent experience.

Where: Palace Downtown

When: 8pm to 1am, Dec 31

Price: from Dhs2,950 soft, from Dhs3,550 house, from Dhs1,475 children six to 12

Book: Tel: (0)4 428 7961. @palacedowntown

TOTÓ

Ring in the New Year with Italian elegance at TOTÓ. The refined restaurant in Downtown will serve up an a la carte menu with festive specials, complemented by live piano and vocal performances with quintessential Italian flair. At midnight, head out onto the Boulevard to admire the dazzling Burj Khalifa fireworks, then keep the celebrations going at La Camera! By TOTÓ with sips and beats from the guest DJ.

Where: Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown

When: 8pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs800 min spend for the restaurant

Book: Tel: (0)4 215 2121. @totorestaurantdubai

Tutto Passa

A Dolce Vita New Year’s Eve awaits at this pretty restaurant at Delano Dubai. Dine on a curated Italian feast, sip premium bubbles, and dance to the sounds of a live band and DJ soundtracking the night. As the clock strikes twelve, guests can enjoy a dazzling fireworks show.

Where: Delano Dubai, Bluewaters

When: 8pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs3,500

Book: Tel: (0)4 55 66 255. @delanodubai

Twiggy

A chic alfresco soiree by the lagoon takes place at Twiggy on New Year’s Eve, where fireworks light up the night sky above the creek. Guests can enjoy a glamorous evening accompanied by the beats of a house DJ, a captivating live vocal performance, and a special New Year’s Eve menu.

Where: Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek

When: 8pm to 2am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs1,500 min spend

Book: Tel: (0)4 602 1814. @twiggydubai

Vanitas

Celebrate the new year with a sophisticated Italian soirée at Vanitas. The evening begins with an elegant cocktail reception at Mosaico, followed by a decadent five-course set menu featuring authentic Italian favourites, before transitioning to the poolside afterparty.

Where: Palazzo Versace Dubai, Al Jaddaf

When: 7pm to 11pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs1,999 food only, Dhs2,199 soft, Dhs2,399 house, Dhs2,599 premium

Book: Tel: (0)4 556 8805. @palazzoversacedubai

Vera Versilla

Welcome 2026 at Vera Versilia’s exclusive New Year’s Eve gala, where vibrant décor, a live band and resident DJ set the tone for a glamorous celebration.

Where: Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha

When: 8pm to 10pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs900 soft, Dhs1,250 house, Dhs1,500 premium, Dhs450 children six to 12

Book: Tel: (0)4 409 5111. @veraversilia

Vida Dubai Mall

The newest addition to Vida Hotels’ Dubai portfolio promises prime Burj Khalifa views this New Year’s Eve. Celebrate in style with a lavish international buffet, free-flowing beverages, and live entertainment that sets the perfect tone for an evening of joy and celebration.

Where: Vida Dubai Mall

When: 7pm to 2am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs2,999 soft, Dhs3,999 house, Dhs4,499 premium

Book: Tel: (0)4 549 8888. @vidahotels

Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club

A glittering New Year’s Eve soirée takes over the terrace at Level 6. Dressed in elegant black and gold, expect international cuisines, flowing drinks and panoramic marina views.

Where: Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club

When: 9pm to 1am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs799 soft, Dhs1,199 house, Dhs1,299 sparkling, Dhs2,099 Champagne

Book: Tel: (0)4 550 8888. @vidahotels

Vida Emirates Hills

With views overlooking the golf course, Vida Emirates Hills is a serene setting for New Year’s Eve, with festive lights, live music and unlimited sips all part of the package.

Where: Vida Emirates Hills

When: 9pm to 1am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs699 soft, Dhs949 house, Dhs1,199 sparkling, Dhs1,999 Champagne

Book: Tel: (0)4 872 8888. @vidahotels

Vietnamese Foodies

From its enviable position on the Downtown Boulevard, Vietnamese Foodies promises prime Burj Khalifa firework views. Coupled with an all-you-can-eat buffet of signature dishes, it’s a wholesome and hearty way to welcome 2026.

Where: Burj Vista, Downtown Dubai

When: 8.30pm to 2am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs1,000 indoor, Dhs1,500 outdoor, half price for children under 12

Book: Tel: (0)50 958 0014. @vietnamesefoodies

View 180

With panoramic firework views, take your celebrations to the rooftop of NH Collection The Palm this New Year’s Eve. There’s an international buffet, a glam dress code, and children over 12 are welcome.

Where: NH Collection The Palm

When: 8pm to 12.30am, Dec 31

Price: from Dhs1,800

Book: Tel: (0)56 687 6319. @view180dubai

Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with a curated Southeast Asian dinner at LAO, featuring signature sharing dishes, refined flavours and delicate desserts, paired with speciality teas or wines.

Where: Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah

When: 6.30pm to 11pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs688 food only, Dhs888 wine pairing

Book: Tel: (0)4 818 2222. @waldorfdubai

Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark

Disco fever is the theme of this year’s gala dinner in the ballroom at The Westin. Expect a night of glitz, glamour and gourmet dining designed to transport you to the golden era of music, with soul and funk beats. Dine on an indulgent buffet, sip premium drinks, and dance the night away.

Where: The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi

When: 8pm to 1am, Dec 31

Price: from Dhs1,950

Book: Tel: (0)4 511 7373. @westindubai

Wet Deck

Raise your glass by the beach and watch the sky burst into a dazzling fireworks spectacle to welcome the New Year. A vibrant feast and flowing bubbles frame the night, while captivating entertainment unfolds, including a saxophone and live band.

Where: W Dubai – The Palm

When: 8pm to 12am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs750, Dhs1,500 premium

Book: Tel: (0) 04 245 5800. @wetdeckdubai

XU

Immerse yourself in a cinematic experience with a New Year’s Eve edition of Brunchflix at XU. Think live entertainment, interactive karaoke and live stations serving up all the festive flavours – a blockbuster way to say goodbye to 2025.

Where: Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates

When: 8pm to 11pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs325 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs490 prosecco, Dhs625 premium

Book: Tel: (0)4 394 6252. @xurestaurantdubai

Yalumba

Velvet & Vintage, that’s the theme at stalwart Le Meridien outlet Yalumba this New Year’s Eve. Think a velvet-carpeted entrance, live jazz, and cabaret-style acts, culminating in a DJ countdown to ring in 2026 in style.

Where: Le Meridien Dubai

When: 8pm to 12am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs385 soft, Dhs515 houes, Dhs675 Champagne, Dhs165 children

Book: Tel: (0)4 702 2455. @yalumbadubai