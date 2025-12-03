Still in that long-weekend mode? Here’s a list of things to do in Dubai this weekend…

The long weekend may be over and we’re technically back at work… but let’s be honest – with only a three-day work week, today feels like a fake Monday, and the weekend is practically already calling. Still clinging to that long-weekend energy? Here are some fun things to do in Dubai this weekend.

A festive favourite returns

The Souk Madinat Christmas Market magic kicks off on Friday December 6, when Fort Island transforms into a festive winter wonderland. A 36-foot Christmas tree, a market, a live band, and plenty of family fun. Little ones will love the North Pole train ride, snow fight zone, and carousel and thrill seekers can take on the bungee jump. Even better? It’s totally free to enter.

Location: Fort Island, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai

Times: December 6 to 31, Monday to Thursday, 3pm until late; Friday to Sunday, 12pm until late

Cost: Free entry

@madinatjumeirah

Dance all night with Peggy Gou

Peggy Gou fans, assemble – the global music icon is back in Dubai for one night only. She’ll be taking over Pacha Icons at FIVE LUXE JBR on Saturday December 6, serving up the kind of unstoppable energy that’ll keep you glued to the dancefloor all night long.

Movies under the stars

The weather is dreamy right now, which means it’s prime time for a cosy outdoor movie night. We’ve rounded up four outdoor cinemas for you to check out – whether you’re after a romantic evening or a chilled night with friends.

A winter wonderland for all ages

Starting Saturday December 6, Winter City lights up Al Wasl Plaza again with a stunning Christmas tree. Explore the festive market, enjoy workshops, tuck into seasonal treats, and catch live entertainment. Don’t miss the nightly tree-lighting ceremony for that extra sparkle.

Location: Al Wasl Plaza, Expo City Dubai

Times: December 6 to 31, from 4pm

Cost: Dhs50; under 3s free

@expocitydubai

Sky-high beats with Robin Schulz

Straight from his 2025 Pacha Ibiza residency, Robin Schulz brings his unmistakable sound to Dubai’s iconic rooftop hotspot. Grab your tickets and expect chart-toppers, signature grooves, and a night of pure, skyline-high energy. Catch him on Saturday December 6 from 10pm.

The must-try outdoor activities list

Want to make the most of the cool weather? We’ve rounded up the best outdoor experiences to try at least once – from dune bashing in the desert, to hopping on a Dhs1 abra in Old Dubai, to escaping to Hatta for a nature-filled day out.