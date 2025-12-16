Celebrate New Year’s Eve Dubai in style without splashing the cash

Who says ringing in 2026 has to break the bank? From rooftop parties with sparkling city views to lively lounges and buzzing bars, Dubai has plenty of ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve without spending a fortune. We’ve rounded up the top spots where you can toast to 2026, have a blast, and keep it under Dhs500

The Bolt Hole

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bolt Hole at Villanova Dubai (@theboltholedubai)

Looking for a budget-friendly spot to celebrate with the whole family? Villanova’s beloved community pub, The Bolt Hole, is serving up a family-friendly celebration complete with a festive buffet, lively entertainment, and free-flowing drinks on December 31. It’s just Dhs495 with house sips and for little ones ages four to 12, its Dhs95.

Where: Villanova

When: From 8pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs295 soft, Dhs425 house, Dhs525 sparkling, Dhs95 children four to 12

Book: Tel: (800) 666 353. @theboltholedubai

Garden on 8

This New Year’s Eve, the garden turns neon for a Glow on 8 party. From 8pm to 1am, come together with mates and enjoy live food stations, unlimited drinks for five hours, glow paint and games. As an added bonus, you will be treated to fireworks visible from the garden. DJ Jono keeps the vibe alive with countdowns from around the world.

Where: Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City

When: 8pm to 1am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs299 house, Dhs399 premium

Book: Tel: (0)52 144 7438. @gardenon8dxb

Isola Ristorante

Ring in 2026 with flair at Isola Ristorante’s Capodanno celebration. The evening features a specially curated festive menu and live entertainment, followed by tunes from DJ Josho all set against the elegant backdrop of Jumeirah Islands.

Where: Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse

When: 8pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs500 adults, Dhs250 children five to 10

Book: Tel: (0)4 583 3124. @isolarestaurantdubai

Girl and the Goose

Acclaimed chef Gabriela Chamorro welcomes guests to her restaurant’s first-ever New Year’s Eve celebration, bringing the heart of Central America to Dubai. It’s a minimum spend of Dhs399 per person and you can savour dishes such as the red snapper passionfruit ceviche or lobster bisque yuca gnocchi.

Where: Anantara Downtown Dubai

When: 7pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs399 minimum spend

Book: Tel: (0)4 575 3760. @girl.and.the.goose

Koko Bay

Bringing the beats to the shore of Palm West Beach, Lost Frequencies headlines New Year’s Eve at Koko Bay, in association with Full Circle. Ring in 2026 with tunes like Are You With Me and Where Are You Now, while dancing on the sandy dancefloor.

Where: Palm West Beach

When: 8pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs299 entry, Dhs450 access with 3 drinks and 1 bite, Dhs750 access with 5 drinks and 2 bites

Book: Tel: (0)4 572 3444. @kokobayuae

Mezzanine

Head to the brilliant British gastropub in Madinat Jumeirah, Mezzanine, for a three-course meal of classics awaits, complete with four hours of unlimited drinks. A live DJ and prime firework views add to the festive ambience.

Where: Souk Madinat Jumeirah

When: 8pm to 12am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs495

Book: Tel: (0)58 599 4659. @mezzaninedubai

*The best places to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Dubai 2025-26*

Nikki Beach Club

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Beach Dubai (@nikkibeachdubai)

Join Gianluca Vacchi at Nikki Beach Dubai for the city’s most glamorous NYE party! Dance by the sea, sip champagne, and watch dazzling fireworks as you welcome 2026 in unforgettable style. With electrifying beats and iconic moves, this disco-glam celebration is not to be missed.

Where: Pearl Jumeirah

When: December 31, 10pm to 2am

Price: From Dhs400, including 200ml Moët & Chandon Brut

Book: (054) 791 0049 @nikkibeachdubai

Salmon Guru

This colourful cocktail bar in the ME Dubai promises a fun-filled take on the final night of the year, with unconventional cocktails, bold bites and views of the Burj Khalifa fireworks from the outside terrace.

Where: ME Dubai, The Opus, Business Bay

When: 8pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs500 minimum spend

Book: Tel: (0)52 814 9537. @salmongurudubai

Sushiyaki

Set within the pretty winding waterways of Madinat Jumeirah, a casual feast of inventive Japanese artistry awaits at Sushiyaki. There’s no set menu, just a minimum spend of Dhs600 for waterfront tables and Dhs400 for non-waterfront tables. Guests can enjoy great views of the fireworks from the outdoor terrace.

Where: Madinat Jumeirah

When: 7pm, Dec 31

Price: from Dhs400 min spend

Book: Tel: (0)4 451 9170. @sushiyaki.dxb

XU

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XU (@xurestaurantdubai)

Immerse yourself in a cinematic experience with a New Year’s Eve edition of Brunchflix at XU. Think live entertainment, interactive karaoke and live stations serving up all the festive flavours – a blockbuster way to say goodbye to 2025.

Where: Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates

When: 8pm to 11pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs325 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs490 prosecco, Dhs625 premium

Book: Tel: (0)4 394 6252. @xurestaurantdubai

Yalumba

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yalumba Dubai (@yalumbadubai)

Velvet & Vintage, that’s the theme at stalwart Le Meridien outlet Yalumba this New Year’s Eve. Think a velvet-carpeted entrance, live jazz, and cabaret-style acts, culminating in a DJ countdown to ring in 2026 in style.

Where: Le Meridien Dubai

When: 8pm to 12am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs385 soft, Dhs515 house, Dhs675 Champagne, Dhs165 children

Book: Tel: (0)4 702 2455. @yalumbadubai

Images: Instagram