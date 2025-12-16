Top spots to celebrate New Year's Eve in Dubai under Dhs500
Celebrate New Year’s Eve Dubai in style without splashing the cash
Who says ringing in 2026 has to break the bank? From rooftop parties with sparkling city views to lively lounges and buzzing bars, Dubai has plenty of ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve without spending a fortune. We’ve rounded up the top spots where you can toast to 2026, have a blast, and keep it under Dhs500
The Bolt Hole
Looking for a budget-friendly spot to celebrate with the whole family? Villanova’s beloved community pub, The Bolt Hole, is serving up a family-friendly celebration complete with a festive buffet, lively entertainment, and free-flowing drinks on December 31. It’s just Dhs495 with house sips and for little ones ages four to 12, its Dhs95.
Where: Villanova
When: From 8pm, Dec 31
Price: Dhs295 soft, Dhs425 house, Dhs525 sparkling, Dhs95 children four to 12
Book: Tel: (800) 666 353. @theboltholedubai
Garden on 8
This New Year’s Eve, the garden turns neon for a Glow on 8 party. From 8pm to 1am, come together with mates and enjoy live food stations, unlimited drinks for five hours, glow paint and games. As an added bonus, you will be treated to fireworks visible from the garden. DJ Jono keeps the vibe alive with countdowns from around the world.
Where: Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City
When: 8pm to 1am, Dec 31
Price: Dhs299 house, Dhs399 premium
Book: Tel: (0)52 144 7438. @gardenon8dxb
Isola Ristorante
Ring in 2026 with flair at Isola Ristorante’s Capodanno celebration. The evening features a specially curated festive menu and live entertainment, followed by tunes from DJ Josho all set against the elegant backdrop of Jumeirah Islands.
Where: Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse
When: 8pm, Dec 31
Price: Dhs500 adults, Dhs250 children five to 10
Book: Tel: (0)4 583 3124. @isolarestaurantdubai
Girl and the Goose
Acclaimed chef Gabriela Chamorro welcomes guests to her restaurant’s first-ever New Year’s Eve celebration, bringing the heart of Central America to Dubai. It’s a minimum spend of Dhs399 per person and you can savour dishes such as the red snapper passionfruit ceviche or lobster bisque yuca gnocchi.
Where: Anantara Downtown Dubai
When: 7pm, Dec 31
Price: Dhs399 minimum spend
Book: Tel: (0)4 575 3760. @girl.and.the.goose
Koko Bay
Bringing the beats to the shore of Palm West Beach, Lost Frequencies headlines New Year’s Eve at Koko Bay, in association with Full Circle. Ring in 2026 with tunes like Are You With Me and Where Are You Now, while dancing on the sandy dancefloor.
Where: Palm West Beach
When: 8pm, Dec 31
Price: Dhs299 entry, Dhs450 access with 3 drinks and 1 bite, Dhs750 access with 5 drinks and 2 bites
Book: Tel: (0)4 572 3444. @kokobayuae
Mezzanine
Head to the brilliant British gastropub in Madinat Jumeirah, Mezzanine, for a three-course meal of classics awaits, complete with four hours of unlimited drinks. A live DJ and prime firework views add to the festive ambience.
Where: Souk Madinat Jumeirah
When: 8pm to 12am, Dec 31
Price: Dhs495
Book: Tel: (0)58 599 4659. @mezzaninedubai
Nikki Beach Club
Join Gianluca Vacchi at Nikki Beach Dubai for the city’s most glamorous NYE party! Dance by the sea, sip champagne, and watch dazzling fireworks as you welcome 2026 in unforgettable style. With electrifying beats and iconic moves, this disco-glam celebration is not to be missed.
Where: Pearl Jumeirah
When: December 31, 10pm to 2am
Price: From Dhs400, including 200ml Moët & Chandon Brut
Book: (054) 791 0049 @nikkibeachdubai
Salmon Guru
This colourful cocktail bar in the ME Dubai promises a fun-filled take on the final night of the year, with unconventional cocktails, bold bites and views of the Burj Khalifa fireworks from the outside terrace.
Where: ME Dubai, The Opus, Business Bay
When: 8pm, Dec 31
Price: Dhs500 minimum spend
Book: Tel: (0)52 814 9537. @salmongurudubai
Sushiyaki
Set within the pretty winding waterways of Madinat Jumeirah, a casual feast of inventive Japanese artistry awaits at Sushiyaki. There’s no set menu, just a minimum spend of Dhs600 for waterfront tables and Dhs400 for non-waterfront tables. Guests can enjoy great views of the fireworks from the outdoor terrace.
Where: Madinat Jumeirah
When: 7pm, Dec 31
Price: from Dhs400 min spend
Book: Tel: (0)4 451 9170. @sushiyaki.dxb
XU
Immerse yourself in a cinematic experience with a New Year’s Eve edition of Brunchflix at XU. Think live entertainment, interactive karaoke and live stations serving up all the festive flavours – a blockbuster way to say goodbye to 2025.
Where: Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates
When: 8pm to 11pm, Dec 31
Price: Dhs325 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs490 prosecco, Dhs625 premium
Book: Tel: (0)4 394 6252. @xurestaurantdubai
Yalumba
Velvet & Vintage, that’s the theme at stalwart Le Meridien outlet Yalumba this New Year’s Eve. Think a velvet-carpeted entrance, live jazz, and cabaret-style acts, culminating in a DJ countdown to ring in 2026 in style.
Where: Le Meridien Dubai
When: 8pm to 12am, Dec 31
Price: Dhs385 soft, Dhs515 house, Dhs675 Champagne, Dhs165 children
Book: Tel: (0)4 702 2455. @yalumbadubai
