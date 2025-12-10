The top spots to order Christmas turkey in Abu Dhabi without the kitchen chaos

There comes a point in December when the kitchen feels like a battlefield, and that is usually when the Christmas turkey panic sets in. Luckily, Abu Dhabi’s hotels and restaurants have turned the festive feast into something you can enjoy without breaking a sweat. This year’s takeaways come with all the trimmings, generous servings and flavours that feel like a warm hug after a long year. All you need to do is order, collect and claim a little victory for yourself.

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

This festive season, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers is doing all the heavy lifting so you can breeze straight to the good part. Their whole roasted turkey comes with golden vegetables, rich gravy, herb stuffing and all the seasonal favourites you expect on a proper holiday table. There is also a vegan nut roast, marinated in winter herbs for anyone skipping the meat but not the flavour. It is a generous feast that feeds a crowd without you having to switch on the oven.

Location: Conrad Etihad Towers

Time: December 15 to January 7

Cost: Dhs750, serves 8 to 10

Contact: (02) 811 5666

Verso, Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi

If you would rather sidestep the kitchen chaos, Verso’s Turkey Takeaway keeps things simple and delicious. Their roast turkey comes ready with all the festive trimmings, so you only need to plate up and enjoy. Orders must be placed 48 hours ahead, which gives you just enough time to pretend you made it yourself. It is available all season long for anyone gathering friends or feeding a small army at home.

Location: Verso, Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi

Time: Until January 7

Cost: Dhs650 for a 5 to 7kg turkey

Contact: (02) 510 1234

The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal

The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal brings a touch of ceremony to the classic festive spread. Their whole roasted turkey comes with rich stuffing, roasted root vegetables and gravy that tastes like it was watched over with great pride. It is a quiet kind of luxury for anyone hosting at home without fuss. Orders need 48 hours’ notice, so plan ahead if you like your celebrations polished.

Location: The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi

Time: From December 21 to January 2

Cost: Dhs750 per turkey hamper, serves 6 to 8

Contact: (02) 818 8888

Hawksbill Restaurant, Saadiyat Beach Golf Club

Hawksbill is serving a hearty turkey feast that feels like a hug after a long year. The classic roast comes with chestnut stuffing, bacon-wrapped sausages, roast vegetables, truffle mash, Brussels sprouts and cranberry sauce. It is generous, homely and perfect for a big table of hungry people. You can also add extra sides or mince pies if your guests insist on second rounds.

Location: Hawksbill Restaurant, Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Saadiyat Island

Time: Noon to 11pm until December 31

Cost: Dhs499; Dhs35 per extra side; Dhs55 for six mince pies

Contact: (056) 660 8780

Café Columbia, Beach Rotana

Café Columbia keeps things classic with a butter-brined turkey that turns golden and crisp in all the right places. The feast includes stuffing, mashed and roasted potatoes, Brussels sprouts, glazed carrots, parsnips and two gravies for good measure. There is also cranberry-orange jus and stollen for a sweet finish that feels like a small celebration on its own. Orders need 48 hours in advance and can be collected from Al Thuraya.

Location: Café Columbia, Beach Rotana Abu Dhabi

Time: December 10 to January 7

Cost: Dhs600 for a 9kg turkey with trimmings and dessert

Contact: (02) 697 9000

The Terrace on the Corniche, The St. Regis Abu Dhabi

The Terrace on the Corniche is sending its festive menu home with you so you can skip the kitchen entirely. Their whole roasted turkey is stuffed with pistachios and cranberries and comes with baby potatoes, root vegetables, buttered Brussels sprouts, chipolatas, gravy and cranberry compote. It is everything you want from a holiday spread without the stress of preparing it. Available right through January, it works for both early planners and last minute hosts.

Location: The Terrace on the Corniche, The St. Regis Abu Dhabi

Time: Until January 30, 2026

Cost: Dhs595 for 5 to 8 people; Dhs745 for 9 to 12

Contact: The St. Regis Abu Dhabi

Osmo Lounge & Bar

Osmo Lounge & Bar offers a perfectly roasted turkey with all the trimmings for a relaxed celebration at home. There is an early bird price for those who like to stay ahead of the festive rush. All you need to do is order in advance and collect, which feels like a little gift to yourself. It is simple, warm and ideal for anyone hosting without wanting the pressure of cooking.

Location: Osmo Lounge & Bar, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island

Time: December 1 to January 6

Cost: Dhs569 early bird until November 30; Dhs669 regular

Contact: (02) 208 6900

Jumeirah Saadiyat Island Resort

Jumeirah Saadiyat Island is serving a honey glazed, slow roasted turkey that tastes like the holidays should. It comes with bread stuffing, Brussels sprouts, roasted new potatoes, maple glazed vegetables, chestnuts, cranberry sauce and turkey gravy. It is recommended for six to eight guests and makes for an easy centrepiece on any festive table. Just make sure to book at least 72 hours in advance.

Location: Jumeirah Saadiyat Island Resort

Time: December 8, 2025 to January 8, 2026

Cost: From Dhs650

Contact: (02) 811 4342

Pearl Rotana, Centro Capital Centre and Capital Centre Arjaan

If the thought of cooking a full Christmas feast feels like a second job, the Turkey Takeaway makes life easier. The chefs handle everything from juicy roast turkey to the full line-up of festive sides. Think caramelised root vegetables, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, apple chutney, velvety mash, turkey giblet sauce and that essential cranberry jelly. Each order is prepared with care so all you need to do is plate up and take the credit. Orders must be placed 48 hours in advance; 50 percent advance payment; pick up from Aroma Lobby Lounge.

Location: Chai Lobby Lounge, Pearl Rotana; c.Deli, Centro Capital Centre; Aroma Lobby Lounge, Capital Centre Arjaan

Time: Daily, timings vary by venue

Cost: Dhs550 for 7kg; Dhs630 for 9kg

Contact: Chai Lobby Lounge: (02) 307 5553; c.Deli: (02) 409 6514; Aroma Lobby Lounge: (02) 495 4444

Le Méridien Abu Dhabi Resort

Christmas at home gets a lift with Le Méridien’s festive turkey, prepared with traditional British meats and the full set of trimmings. The sides bring all the comfort of the season, from sautéed butternut and sweet potatoes to honey glazed carrots and signature sauces. It is a warm, generous spread made for sharing without the stress of cooking. Orders must be placed two days in advance.

Location: Le Méridien Abu Dhabi Resort

Time: until January 7, 12pm to 9pm

Cost: Dhs399 for a 5 to 7kg turkey

Contact: (02) 644 6666

Vienna Plaza

Vienna Plaza offers a premium roasted turkey that tastes like a long afternoon in the kitchen without any of the actual effort. The turkey comes with classic festive sides including roast potatoes, honey mustard glazed carrots, Brussels sprouts, buttered chestnuts, cranberry sauce and rich turkey jus. Extra sides are available if you want to build your own feast. Orders must be placed 48 hours in advance with a down payment.

Location: Vienna Plaza, Radisson Blu hotel and resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche

Time: until December 30, 8am to 11pm

Cost: From Dhs399

Contact: (02) 692 4999

Le Bistrot, Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel and Resort

Le Bistrot prepares a beautifully roasted festive turkey ready for pick up or delivery, ideal for a relaxed Christmas at home. Each order is cooked to perfection and packed with care, and the delivery option keeps things even easier. If you live nearby, it arrives straight to your door without any extra charge. Orders must be placed 48 hours in advance.

Location: Le Bistrot, Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel and Resort

Time: 1 to 29 December

Cost: Dhs399 for 5 to 6kg; complimentary delivery within 7km; Dhs75 beyond 7km

Contact: (054) 791 9022