The day-long deep house event will take place at Beach by FIVE…

Dubai’s deep house fans, this one’s for you…

Legendary deep house record label Anjunadeep will be taking over Beach by FIVE at FIVE Palm Jumeirah on Friday, February 21.

The deep house party will kick off from 2pm, taking guests from day to night with some massive house tunes until 10pm. Entry is priced at Dhs100 for ladies and Dhs150 for gents, which will get you three selected beverages included.

Anjunadeep 11 is a new world series of events taking place at cities around the globe. Launched by British DJ Jody Wisternoff and label co-founder and A&R James Grant, events will be taking place in LA, San Francisco, London and Dubai. Yotto, Tinlicker and Penelope will be supporting the live set.

As well as the ultra-cool island-style bar that already stands at Beach by FIVE, you’ll find plenty of pop-up bars on the day. If you get peckish, you’ll be able to grab a bite from one of the hotel’s best restaurants which will have pop-up food stalls along the beach.

There will be an option to book a VIP table with awesome views of the stage, priced from Dhs500 per person. Once 10pm strikes, everyone can move up to The Penthouse to carry on the party where a range of guest DJs will be keeping the good times rolling.

Since it launched in London 13 years ago, Anjunadeep has had more than 400 music releases. Last year they held several successful Anjunadeep Open Air shows across the globe, in destinations such as Bali, New York and San Francisco.

Time to dig out your best beachwear…

Beach by FIVE, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Friday February 21, 2pm to 10pm, Dhs100 entry for ladies, Dhs150. Tel: (052) 900 4868. fivehotelsandresorts.com

Images: Facebook