Expect plenty of golf, entertainment, food and leisure at the OMEGA Dubai Desert Classic…

If you’re a huge fan of golf (and even if you’re not) you’ll probably know that world-famous golf tournament, the OMEGA Dubai Desert Classic, is happening in Dubai this weekend.

It’s taking place from January 23 to 26 on the rolling greens at the Emirates Golf Club, with a new and improved hospitality deck on the 18th green. The event is not just for serious golf enthusiasts either – there’s something for everyone with the very best of golf, food and entertainment over the four-day tournament.

The event will run from 6am to 6pm over the three days, with general admission tickets priced from Dhs75 for people aged 17 and over. Children aged 16 and under enter for free with a valid ticket holder.

JA Resorts & Hotels have built a special ‘Tournament Tent’ which will house comfortable seating and a huge TV screen for spectators to watch the game up close, with drinks being served from the specially-erected ‘Live Victoriously’ bar. Authentic pizza will be provided from New York pizzeria Motorino, with sweet treats from Gelato.

As well as watching competing golfers warm up on the practice ranges, Dubai’s keen amateur golfers can try their own golf challenges at the Tournament Town. The Peter Cowen Academy will be on hand to teach you the basics before you try the Titleist Vokey Chipping Challenge.

You could even try the JA Resorts & Hotels 3-Minature Hole Challenge, a bungee run, or battle it out with a remote control boat-race challenge. The little ones will be kept entertained for hours at the Tournament Town Kids Clubhouse with a bouncy castle, playstation booth, face painting and lots more.

Alongside all of this, there will be a nod to Dubai culture, with camel rides available over the four-day tournament and a live World Art exhibit, in which local artists will invite visitors to paint an Art Attack Wall.

For those who are there to watch the tournament, stalwart Dubai bar, Barasti will also have an elevated viewing deck on the 15th hole, serving a range of drinks and food to spectators.

See you there…

OMEGA Dubai Desert Classic, Emirates Golf Club, Emirates Hills, Dubai, 6am to 6pm, general admission from Dhs75. omegadubaidesertclassic.com

Images: Provided