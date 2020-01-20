It’s the seventh edition of Market Outside The Box…

Are you a self-confessed bargain hunter, market trawler and artisan product lover? If the answer is yes, listen up, as the cool Market Outside The Box is back in Dubai.

The seventh edition of the popular outdoor market opened on Thursday January 16 at Burj Park, overlooked by the Burj Khalifa. It will run every day until Saturday February 1, marking the end of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF).

The outdoor market showcases ‘out of the box’ creations from lots of different artists, designers and entrepreneurs, including jewellery, clothing and art, with entertainment on every day.

Visitors to the outdoor market will be able to purchase one-off pieces and cool alternative gifts. A variety of international brands will also be selling products there and lots of Insta-worthy food vendors will be vying for your attention.

Aside from shopping, entertainment will run every day, with music, drama, dance all on the agenda, as well as arts and crafts for the younger visitors. Local musicians taking to the stage will include Jamie Wrecs, Ollie Chapman, Ibby Vk, and Adam Baluch.

For gamers, whole game-dedicated area awaits you with Call of Duty, FIFA 2020 and Pokemon Go amongst the games you can play. An ultra-cool Nike pop-up is also at the market and if you buy any Nike merchandise there, you can get it personalised by artists at the Nike Maker’s Studio.

Market Outside The Box, Burj Park, Downtown Dubai, runs until February 1, 2020. visitdubai.com