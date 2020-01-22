Get ready for Good Vibes…

If you love nothing more than exploring new food vendors, or giving some love to old favourites, then get ready for Good Vibes Market. Taking place as part of Quoz Arts Fest in Alserkal Avenue, Good Vibes Market will see a host of the city’s best restaurants popping up and serving their signature dishes.

The market will take place on Friday January 24 and Saturday January 25, between 10am and 10pm.

Here are some of the fun food trucks you’ll be able to enjoy.

Maiz Tacos

Remembering its food truck roots, popular Mexican hangout Maiz Tacos, will be installing a pop-up at Good Vibes Market this weekend. Tacos are their speciality, so make sure you try some of those, but we won’t judge you for ordering a portion of churros too.

Bagel Yard

Bagels are an underrated marvel in the sandwich world, but Bagel Yard has set out to showcase their superiority. The cute eatery can normally be found at Al Wasl Road but for this weekend you’ll be able to enjoy their holey-goodness at the market.

Kaffe Bloom

After working your way through all the food, you might need a caffeine hit, so we recommend to check out the speciality coffee at Kaffe Bloom.

21grams

What’s On Award-winning restaurant 21grams will also be showcasing their tasty signature dishes this weekend. If you haven’t had a chance to check out their fantastic menu, this is the perfect opportunity.

Canvas Gelato

To end your experience on a sweet note, get your hands on one of Canvas Gelato’s superb frozen treats. Whether you’re a fro-yo, gelato or classic ice cream kind of person, there’s something for you at Good Vibes Market this weekend.

Good Vibes Market, Quoz Arts Fest, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Friday January 24 and 25, 10am to 10pm. @goodvibesmarket