From an awesome saving on sports footwear to lots of wallet-friendly dinner deals…

January is now in full swing and whether you’re using it as time to chill after a busy festive period or are still keeping busy, there’s loads of things to do in Dubai when you do fancy venturing out of the house.

Here’s our pick…

Sunday January 5

1. Feast on a picnic by the pool

If you’ve managed to snag yet more days off work after New Year, why not head to the picture-perfect pool at Azure Beach? They’ve got a special January weekday entry offer of Dhs100 which is redeemable on food and drink. There’s also some cute picnic basket options to choose from with a charcuterie platter priced at Dhs260 and a vegetarian one priced at Dhs180.

Azure Beach, Rixos Premium JBR, Dubai, 10am to 11pm daily. Tel: (052) 777 9472. azure-beach.com

2. Get arty whilst enjoying a coffee

Embarking on a quiet January and looking for new things to do? Visit the cool Sketch Art Cafe on Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah for a tea, coffee or other refreshment that you can enjoy whilst painting your own paper cup. It’s a great way to relax and if you’re a secret Picasso, your cup might just make it on to their special wall of frame.

Sketch Art Café & Sketch, Mattar bin Lahej Gallery, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah, Dubai, opened from 9am to 11pm daily, Ramadan timings for cafe 9am to 2pm, and will reopen after sunset, Tel: (04) 271 2603 mattargallery.ae

Monday January 6

3. Try a plant-based afternoon tea

If you’re doing ‘Veganuary’ or just want to squeeze in some more veggies, Bounty Beets have an epic afternoon tea for you. Every Monday they run their plant-based afternoon tea with a selection of vegan-friendly sandwiches like roasted red pepper, zucchini and pesto and delicious desserts including carrot cake, almond cake and a blueberry muffin.

Bounty Beets, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai Marina, Mondays until 7pm, from Dhs99 with tea coffee and juices. Tel: (04) 511 7373. bountybeets.com

4. Get a great saving on sports footwear

The Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is currently in full swing with deals on around the city. If you’re into your sneakers, head to Brand Bazaar in Ibn Battuta Mall, where you’ll be able to pick up any sports footwear for Dhs95 on Monday January 6 only.

Brand Bazaar, Ibn Battua Mall, Ibn Battuta, 10am to 10pm. Tel: (04) 368 5543. ibnbattutamall.com

Tuesday January 7

5. Go for a wallet-friendly lunch

Zaatar W Zeit have won themselves many a fan in Dubai for their varied wraps and fresh salads. They do an awesome deal for two where you can get two wraps, a side and two soft drinks for Dhs84. There’s loads dotted around the city so you’re sure to find one near you to escape from the office for an hour.

Zaatar W Zeit, Dubai. facebook.com/zaatarwzeit.uae

6. Get active with this cool laser game

Battle Park, the 500,000 square foot adventure park located in Ghantoot, has launched a new challenge that will have you feeling like you’re a star in your own video game. The technology was developed by the military, initially used for training purposes, so you know it’s the real deal. For the month of January, iBattle is inviting you to save a few bucks while saving yourself some dirhams (and the bruises) with a buy one, get one free promotion all throughout January 2020. It’s Dhs60 per person if you miss this cool deal. Check out what went down in our video here.

Battle Park, Ghantoot, Abu Dhabi, daily 9am to 11.45pm, buy one get one free promotion available until Jan end, else prices are Dhs60. Tel: (050) 883 3500. battlepark.ae

Wednesday January 8

7. Have a girls night with pizza and prosecco

Wednesday means it’s nearly the weekend so if you’ve been meaning to catch up with your bestie, check out the super-chilled terrace at Spike Bar, Emirates Golf Club. Every day of the week from 12pm you can get a pizza with two popular spritz cocktails for Dhs99. Sounds good to us.

Spike Bar, Emirates Golf Club, Emirates Hills, Dubai, 10am to 12.30am daily. Tel: (04) 417 9842. dubaigolf.com/spike

8. Attend a talk with Rio Ferdinand

See footballing hero, Rio Ferdinand in the flesh as he takes part in an unscripted interview about the highlights of his career at W The Palm on Wednesday, January 8. As well as being present for an intimate interview, all ticket packages will include free flowing drinks and a three course meal. Fans will also be able to upgrade to packages that include a meet and greet with the football star, get professional photographs taken, and bid for signed merchandise in a live auction.

An Evening with Rio Ferdinand, W Dubai – The Palm, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Wednesday January 8, 2020, from Dhs20,000. Tel: (058) 588 5883. platinumexperiences.group

