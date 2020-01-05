The new toll gate system charges came into effect on January 2…

Have you had trouble registering your vehicle for Abu Dhabi’s Toll Gates Traffic System in time for the January 2, 2020 deadline?

Well, the UAE Department of Transport have announced that there will now be a three-month grace period for those who haven’t yet been able to register. This means there’ll be no penalty charges as long as you register your vehicle on time with enough balance in your account.

Since January 2 2020, motorists in the capital will be charged Dhs4 to pass through the toll gates during peak hours, between 7am to 9am and 5pm to 7pm, Saturday to Thursday. All other times (including off peak hours), and on Fridays and public holidays will be free to pass through the toll gates.

The toll charges will be implemented at four tollgates on bridges leading to Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Zayed, Sheikh Khalifa, Al Maqtaa and Mussafah.

.@AbuDhabiDMT announces that Abu Dhabi Toll Gate System will start operating on 4 bridges from 2 Jan 2020, with fees to be levied only during peak hours, 7:00-9:00 AM and 5:00-7:00 PM Saturday to Thursday. pic.twitter.com/nMSqFxOTK5 — Abu Dhabi Government Media Office (@admediaoffice) December 22, 2019

You might also like Here's how to register your Dubai car for Abu Dhabi toll gates

The Dhs4 fee applies to each passing, but there are fee caps for private vehicles, which extends to Dhs16 per day. Your first vehicle will be capped at Dhs200 per month, meaning you can’t go over this fee in a one-month period. If you have a second vehicle, this will be capped at Dhs150, and then Dhs100 for each vehicle after that.

Whilst the scheme is quite similar to Dubai’s Salik system, vehicles in Abu Dhabi will be identified by their number plates. Any motorists that don’t comply with the rules, for example driving non-registered vehicles, face fines of up to Dhs10,000.

Senior citizens, low-income earner citizens, people of determination and retired citizens are all exempt from the charges, as well as buses including school buses, ambulances, motorcycles and taxis that are Abu-Dhabi registered.

— For the best of Dubai straight to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter.

Images: Getty