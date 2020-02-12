The 60-minute session will be led by renowned yogi Sjana Elise…

Dubai Holding is inviting yogis of all levels and abilities to submit their best yoga poses for the chance to win an experience of a lifetime. How many people can say they’ve been to the Burj Al Arab helipad, let alone enjoyed a one-hour yoga class atop it?

XYoga, the huge yoga festival organised by XDubai, is just around the corner, and as part of the extravagant line-up, renowned yogi Sjana Elise is hosting a very special class. Of course the coveted spaces are limited, so interested participants will have to enter a competition for the chance to win a place.

The rules are simple, all you need to do is capture your best yoga pose and submit the photo on Instagram, following @dubaiholding and tagging #DHexperience. Entries must be submitted by 5pm on February 21, and the class will take place a few days later, although an exact date hasn’t been shared.

15 lucky winners will be announced on Dubai Holding’s social media pages, so keep an eye out on February 21 to check if you’ve won.

On Friday, February 21 and Saturday 22 XYoga will return for its fourth edition. It will take place on the rolling sands of Kite Beach and the itinerary for the weekend will be jam-packed full with free classes, workshops, meditation and lots more on the agenda. Up to 20,000 yoga enthusiasts are expected to descend on the festival over the two days.

Classes include Jivamukti Yoga with Dina Ghandour, Thai Chi with Master Can, SUP Yoga by KSD with Paola along with martial arts-based sessions and calisthenics. You don’t need to be an expert to attend – it’s the perfect opportunity to find out what suits your style. Just don’t forget your mat.

Good luck!