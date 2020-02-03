The festival is expected to attract up to 20,000 yoga enthusiasts…

If you’re one of Dubai’s devoted yoga crowd (or just fancy trying it out), keep your schedule clear for the weekend of Friday, February 21 and Saturday 22 as huge yoga festival, XYoga is returning to Dubai.

It will take place on the rolling sands of Kite Beach and the itinerary for the weekend will be jam-packed full with free classes, workshops, meditation and lots more on the agenda. Up to 20,000 yoga enthusiasts are expected to descend on the festival over the two days.

This year marks the fourth edition of the hugely popular event, which is presented by Dubai Holding. Both days will start from 8am, however you can arrive whenever you like – just don’t forget your yoga mat.

As well as the fitness activities, there will be a number of healthy food stalls, fresh produce from Ripe Market, places to buy yoga equipment and entertainment too. To be in with the best chance to joining the class you like, it’s recommended that you register your interest here.

Classes include Jivamukti Yoga with Dina Ghandour, Thai Chi with Master Can, SUP Yoga by KSD with Paola along with martial arts-based sessions and calisthenics. You don’t need to be an expert to attend – it’s the perfect opportunity to find out what suits your style.

There will also be classes for families and children to get involved, for example, Family Acro Yoga with Ben and Angela or even a Kids Yoga and Mindfulness session designed for four to eight year olds by Move On Yoga with Helene.

Special guest-instructors will include Bollywood Actress Esha Gupta, and Instagram yoga influencers Sjana Elise and Jacob Manning.

Time to start stretching…

XYoga Dubai, Kite Beach, February 22 and 23, from 8am, free. xyogadubai.com

