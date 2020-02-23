The dome-shaped light show looks spectacular…

There’s less than eight months left to go before Expo 2020 – otherwise known as ‘The World’s Greatest Show’- commences on October 20, 2020. From the site images that we’ve been afforded a glance of so far, the Dubai Expo is definitely not compromising when it comes to stunning, state-of-the-art architecture.

In true Dubai fashion, Expo 2020 will play host to the world’s largest 360-degree projection screen, Al Wasl Dome, which will display fascinating light shows throughout the expo. Dubai Media Office has revealed a brand new video of how it will look on their official Twitter page – and we were immediately mesmerised.

The video, which is accompanied by dramatic music, shows the dome being lit by hundreds of different colours and patterns, reflecting Arabic culture and heritage as well as some more mythical illusions, including a fire-breathing dragon.

In a few months, #Dubai will be welcoming the world in @expo2020Dubai, visitors to be impressed when they see the world’s largest 360-degree projection screen lights up Expo 2020 Dubai, The World’s Greatest Show. pic.twitter.com/9Z380uaIuT — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 21, 2020

The huge structure spans over 130 metres wide and 67.5 metres tall, but let us put it into a little more perspective for you. According to the official Expo 2020 site, the inside space of the dome is the cubic metre equivalent to almost 300 Olympic-sized swimming pools and it stands taller than Italy’s Leaning Tower of Pisa.

That’s not all, the site also says that the dome ‘uses 13.6 kilometres of steel, the equivalent of the height of 16 Burj Khalifas; weighs 2,544 tonnes, the same as 25 blue whales; and is almost as wide as two Airbus A380 aircraft lined up wing to wing.’ Phew!

‘Al Wasl’ means connection in Arabic and the dome can be found in the Al Wasl Plaza which connects the three main districts of Expo 2020. These districts are themed on Sustainability, Mobility and Opportunity. The exhibition will see over 170 countries come together to exhibit their feats, from industrial to scientific to technological.

Over 25 million people from all corners of the globe are expected to descend on the Expo 2020 site during the 6-month-exhibition, which kicks off from October 20, 2020 and runs every day until April 10, 2021. It’s located close to Al Maktoum International Airport and ticket prices will start from Dhs120 per day.

expo2020dubai.com

Images: Provided