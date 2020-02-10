Three stunning entry portals to the pavilions have been revealed…

With just over 250 days to go before the Expo 2020 aka ‘The World’s Greatest Show’ takes place in Dubai, anticipation is building as the site starts to take some serious shape.

On Monday February 10, Dubai Media Office released a wow-worthy new video, showing the ‘entry portals’ to Expo’s three main pavilions for the first time. It also offered a closer look at the pavilions themselves, which are based on the exhibition’s three key themes – Sustainability, Opportunity and Mobility.

More than 192 countries have been confirmed for Expo 2020. Each will have their own pavilion and during the exhibition, visitors will see those nations exhibit their feats in every sector, from industrial to scientific to technological.

Video: Three @expo2020dubai Entry Portals that will welcome millions of visitors from around the world to Expo 2020 #Dubai have been revealed with just over 250 days to go until the opening. pic.twitter.com/L1GSUCXUoF — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 10, 2020

Over 25 million people from all corners of the globe are expected to descend on the Expo 2020 site during the 6-month-exhibition, which kicks off from October 20, 2020 and runs every day until April 10, 2021. It’s located close to Al Maktoum International Airport and ticket prices will start from Dhs120 per day.

The video states that Expo 2020’s three ‘entry portals’ have been inspired by Arab culture and that, upon entering Expo 2020, visitors will be ‘crossing into the future’. It also states that visitors will ‘learn how small actions can have a big impact’ at the Opportunity District.

Cutting to the Mobility District, the video states that ‘you’ll go on a voyage through space and time’ and that ‘you’ll explore humanity’s relationship with nature’ in the Sustainability District. The video then goes on to show some of the breathtaking districts and stunning dome shamed Al Wasl Plaza.

Dubai successfully won the rights to Expo 2020 back in 2013 and has been preparing ever since for this super-sized exhibition. There will be over 200 food and beverage outlets located at the Expo 2020 site, along with live entertainment and events.

expo2020dubai.com