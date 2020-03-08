The stunning creation is even visible on Google Maps…

With Expo2020 fast approaching, buzz is starting to build in Dubai.

You’ve probably seen this stunning photo appear on your social media feed – and while it was deemed a fake by many who saw it, we’re here to confirm that it is 100 per cent real.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai) on Feb 14, 2020 at 1:15am PST

Yes, this beautiful creation is called The Lake of Expo, and it was made using a lake, trees and sand to resemble the Expo2020 logo.

The photo was reposted by the team at Expo2020, but it was originally taken by Dubai based photographer 100.pixels and shared on his Instagram.

However, another photo by Instagram user Uliana Shepotynnyk depicts the same image but with the beautiful Dubai skyline behind the Lake of Expo.

According to The National, the photographer claimed this was a bit photoshopped as she wanted people to know that this wonder was in Dubai. Nonetheless, it is definitely striking.

At the moment, no one knows who was the brains behind this unique concept. The official Expo2020 Dubai media team says it’s not been created by them, either.

Want to see it for yourself? You have quite a bit of a drive to do as this manmade lake is located quite a distance away from the Expo2020 site. However, if your jetting out of Dubai from Al Maktoum International Airport, you may be lucky to catch a bird’s-eye view.

The stunning creation is even visible on Google Maps. Don’t believe us? Check it out for yourself here.

Dubai’s Expo2020 will kick off on October 20, 2020 and run for six months, welcoming 190 participating countries, and millions of visitors from across the globe. It currently remains “on track” despite the current coronavirus outbreak.

A emailed statement affirmed that the Expo2020 team are “consulting very closely with local authorities and the International Bureau of Expositions in Paris as the situation evolves”.

The spokesperson stated that “The health and well-being of everyone visiting and working at Expo2020 Dubai is of paramount importance to us.” Continuing the statement, the spokesperson stated that “the UAE authorities remain vigilant by continuously monitoring the situation and taking robust precautionary, preventative measures necessary to contain the rapid spread of the virus.”

