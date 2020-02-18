Mesmerizing multimedia art shows, immersive activities and a state-of-the-art virtual reality concept await you….

A stunning new digital art attraction is opening soon at the popular Souk Madinat Jumeirah and even if you’re not remotely clued up on art, we think this is one spectacle that you won’t want to miss.

You’ll quite literally step into a world of colour and art at the amazing Theatre of Digital Art (ToDA). It looks set to revolutionise the way we learn about culture, art and science, with fascinating multimedia shows that adorn the walls, ceiling and floor, accompanied by dramatic surround-sound music and immersive activities.

A range of interactive installations include a “Fantastic Beasts” concept where you can select and colour your own ‘fantastic creature’ and then see it come to life on the moving projection in front of you. You can even create art yourself with a state-of-the-art virtual reality concept.

Whilst we’re not sure of an exact date for opening, we’re told it will be in the next few months.

The ‘multi-sensory experience’ comes as a result of a partnership between the Souk Madinat Jumeirah and Vision Multimedia Projects and promises to ‘create a modern stage for digital art’, making art more accessible to a mainstream audience.

Over the last few years, there’s been a perceptible shift in Dubai’s focus on visual art and culture, with Sheikh Mohammed H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai expressing his vision for the city to become “an open-air museum”.

As well as the new digital art theatre, a specially-dedicated performance space is also launching at the Souk Madinat Amphitheatre, adding yet another dimension to the popular tourist spot. The space will host year-round entertainment, including community theatre productions, shows, live performances, movie nights, festivals and more.

This latest venture follows another immersive art project launched at the end of 2019 by the Souk Madinat Jumeirah. Named Souk Seven, the project saw seven local artists turn the souk into a living canvas, with artworks and installations designed to narrate the heritage of the Emirates.

Theatre of Digital Art (ToDA),Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, opening soon. jumeirah.com

Images: Provided