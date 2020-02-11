“We want to transform Dubai into an open-air museum” – HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum…

Six Emirati and expatriate artists have transformed more than 100 parking meters across the city into colourful artworks. The 15 unique designs were inspired by the themes of diversity and creativity and can be found in Jumeirah, Dubai Media City and Al Mustaqbal Street.

The new concept comes as a result of a partnership between Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Brand Dubai – the creative arm of the Dubai Media Office – and it certainly jazzes up the selected parking spaces.

The project comes as part of the #DubaiSpeaksToYou initiative which aims to turn the city into a canvas of fun art and design aesthetics.

Dubai is a city ever striving to be recognised for its innovation, culture, art and diversity, and Dubai Media Office stated that the project “supports Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision of transforming the city into an open-air museum”.

Just some of the fun designs that you might encounter when paying for your parking (or just wandering) include an ice cream design, an Emirati man and Russian dolls, all with adorable animated faces.

RTA recently changed the colour of parking meters around the city to blue, to reflect their new journey of brand enhancement, in which blue is used to communicate various mobility modes in the city.

Have you seen any of the new designs yet?

mediaoffice.ae

Images: Dubai Media Office