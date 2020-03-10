From colorful grafiti art to a coin exhibition…

With so many art galleries, exhibits and events in Abu Dhabi, it can be hard to decide which one to scope out. We’ve rounded up a list of five must-see art exhibitions taking place this March to add to your to-do list…

Here are five amazing art exhibitions you can check out this month.

1. Warehouse421

The Cup and The Saucer is the solo exhibition from artist Hashel Al Lamki, who seeks to discuss the relationship that occurs when the cup parts from its saucer, transforming a single entity into two separate individuals.

The Cup and The Saucer, Warehouse421, Mina Zayed, Abu Dhabi, 10am to 8pm Tues to Sun, closed Mon. Tel: (02) 676 8803. warehouse421.ae

2. Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre

Coins have existed for almost 2,500 years, and today they help us gain insights into our past. There are more than 300 coins on display in the Coins of Islam: History Revealed exhibition and is one of the world’s most significant collection of Arab and Islamic coins ever assembled. Don’t miss the dedicated section celebrating the achievements of great women throughout various Islamic eras. It provides evidence of the important role women played in earliest civilization and highlights how Islam has honoured women throughout history.

Coins of Islam: History Revealed, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, 5th Street, Abu Dhabi, 9am to 10pm, daily until April 28. Tel: (02) 419 1919. szgmc.gov.ae

3. Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi

Emirati artist Fatimah Al Dhmash is hosting an exhibition at 165 Below Art Gallery called Eve’s Apple, with a focus on women. Each of the beautiful artworks on display here tell of the battles women face, and since the artist has chosen not to give a face to the subjects in the painting, it easily resonates with viewers. The exhibition is open to all.

Eve’s Apple, 165 Below Art Gallery, Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi, Al Mutaqa Street, Abu Dhabi, daily until March 21. Tel: (02) 596 1234. hyatt.com

4. Cultural Foundation

The solo exhibition The Red Palace, presents a series of investigations into Saudi Arabia’s history through multimedia including video, sculpture, photograms and installations. It was inspired by the rise and fall of the iconic Red Palace in Riyadh and the Saudi Arabian artist, Prince Sultan bin Fahad bin Nasser Al-Saud created it using his collection of memorabilia, historical relics and discarded objects from various sites across Saudi Arabia. The exhibition is divided into seven chapters throughout the ground and first level of the foundation. While you’re here, catch the Common Ground exhibition, too, which is a group exhibition based on the common ground between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The Red Palace, Cultural Foundation, Al Hosn, Abu Dhabi, until March 28, 10am to 8pm Sat to Thur, 12pm to 10pm Fri. Tel: (02) 657 6348. culturalfoundation.ae

5. COYA Abu Dhabi

While this may not be an art gallery, award-winning restaurant, Coya Abu Dhabi has colourful works of art by Thomas Salamonski adorning its wall. Titled Colours of Life, Salamonski explores the depth and nuances of the human being through his graﬃti and 80s pop culture-inspired portrait art. It opened at the end of February 2020 and there are 13 pieces you can view, one of which has never been exhibited before. The artwork at Coya Abu Dhabi gets refreshed every couple of months, so there’s a limited amount of time to check it out.

Coya Abu Dhabi, daily: lunch 12.30pm to 5.30pm, dinner: from 7pm. Tel: (02) 306 7000. coyarestaurant.com

