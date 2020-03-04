It’s game on at Xtreme Zone, a huge new entertainment attraction in the capital…

The latest outlet of Xtreme Zone has just launched at The Galleria Al Maryah Island and offers 44,200 sq ft of recreational adventure.

Ready player one? Those seeking the synapse-jangling thrills of electronic entertainment will find button-mashing fun with the arcade games, alongside intense virtual reality (VR) experiences.

Prefer your activities a little more analog? You can pick up sticky splits at their 12-lane bowling alley, double-bounce your bestie at the trampoline park, beat the peak on the climbing wall, or take on the Tag Arena’s timed obstacle course for leaderboard bragging rights.

If you’re an alumnus of old school fun-ness, you’ll find multiple full-size pool tables tucked away in a tidy corner pocket.

The Galleria Al Maryah Island venue is the third Xtreme Zone in Abu Dhabi, with the popularity of outlets in Abu Dhabi Mall and Deerfields Mall paving the way for this latest opening.

Xtreme Zone has attractions that will tick boxes for almost all ages and abilities. And for the rest, the on-site cafe provides a safe space to spectate.

The fun park is located on level four of The Galleria Al Maryah Island, putting it within brisk walking range of some spectacular retail and dining action.

Fine-dining neighbours include Roberto’s, Zuma, Coya and Loca, or for something more relaxed, head to the Mall’s own restaurant cluster of casual eateries, The Fountains.

The Galleria also has a Vox Cinema, adding another option if you’re looking for ways to entertain the kids while they’re out of school.

Xtreme Zone, level four, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Sat to Wed 10am to 10pm, Thur to Fri 10am to 11pm, free entry, activities from Dhs30. Tel: (02) 6289050, xtremezoneme.com

Images: Provided