Desi beats, dancefloor theatrics and Dhs15 drinks…

Velocity at Marriott Hotel Downtown Abu Dhabi is already one of the capital’s most popular after-dark party destinations, and its latest creation, Bollywood Nights, looks primed to add new flavour to the raving.

The inaugural Bollywood Nights will take place on Friday, March 20, between 10pm and 2am, and it’s the kind of party we need right now.

A night that celebrates the glamour of Bollywood culture, the music, the energy, the fashion — the electric kaleidoscope of midnight in Mumbai.

There are some equally theatrical deals available, too. From 10pm to midnight, select house beverages are available at only Dhs15 each, which, we can all agree, is an outstanding offer.

If you’re all about busting grooves to bass-heavy bhangra, there’s more good news. DJ Ayush will be dipping into his library of dance-floor fire, and spinning the freshest Bollywood mixes into the early hours.

This opportunity to spice up your life starts this Friday at 10pm at the Marriott Downtown, which, coincidently, has some amazing staycation deals on right now.

The stay and brunch deal includes Friday brunch, early check-in, an overnight stay in a superior room, and breakfast and a late check-out the next morning – all for just Dhs750 for two. This also happens to be the same time as the Bollywood Nights event, so why not make a weekend of it?

What’s On is all about helping you party responsibly, and making sure you have a good breakfast in the morning.

Bollywood Nights, Velocity Sports Bar, Marriott Hotel Downtown Abu Dhabi, Fri 10pm to 2am, free entry, Dhs15 drinks from 10pm to midnight. Tel: (02) 304777.