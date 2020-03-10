Four hands, two chefs, six courses, three nights…

The Four Hands Menu at Ray’s Grill is a thrilling binational kitchen take-over – and it’s yours to try for Dhs395.

For three nights only, Brit-born Daniel Irvine, chef de cuisine at Ray’s Grill, will be cooking back-to-back with Emirati chef Khaled Al Saadi — the culinary brains behind the catering at Abu Dhabi Youth Hub.

Together they have created a six-course menu that showcases highlights of European and Asian cuisine, with the occasional nod to Al Saadi’s local heritage.

Beginning on March 18, this limited run is a must for the capital’s food fans.

The menu begins with delicate canapes, including baby scallops with cauliflower risotto and turkey chorizo espuma; smoked lamb sando with blue cheese sable and veal bacon bits; and hamachi ceviche with black olive ash, kumquat confit and pear puree.

There’s an amuse-bouche of nori, saffron carrots, sesame and tomato jelly, followed by wood pigeon cooked three ways, for the meal’s appetiser.

Diners can choose between roast monkfish with smoked aubergine puree, Cornish crab tortellini with bouillabaisse sauce, or tenderloin with garlic chips, beef jus terrine and charred scallion foam as their main course.

A banana parfait will act as the pre-dessert, followed by the signature dessert, dubbed Landing on the Moon, a space-age creation of pineapple and mango ganache, pineapple sponge and yuzu granita.

Each of the dishes was conceived, in entirety, by one chef or the other, meaning that there will almost certainly be some competition in the kitchen for the tally of clean plates.

The special meal will be available on March 18, 19 and 20 for Dhs395 including soft drinks.

Ray’s Grill, Jumeirah at Etihad Towers, West Corniche, Al Ras Al Akhdar, Abu Dhabi, 7pm to 11pm March 18 to 20, Dhs395. Tel (02) 8115666.

Images: Provided