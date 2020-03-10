Nothing can spoil our weekend #mood…

Thursday March 5

Celebrate femininity with these dame good deals at Anjana Spa

Throughout March, The Anjana Spa at Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island is paying a tribute to the wonder that is womanhood. Running the world can be tough, so why not treat yourself with one of the spa’s pair of March special offers? The 120-minute package includes a 30-minute express facial, 45-minute Turkish Hammam, and 45-minute relaxing full body massage – all for Dhs550. Option two is a reduced price on a 60-minute massage or facial for Dhs400. *Pssst* gentlemen, this is also an excellent opportunity to show the woman in your life how much she means to you.

Anjana Spa, Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, Saadiyat Island, daily 8am to 10pm, March 1 to March 31, Dhs400 for 60 minutes, Dhs550 for 120 minutes. Tel: (02) 4922333, saadiyatisland.rixos.com

Ladies can bowl and boogie with a special (early Women’s Day) deal at EBV

Emirates Bowling Village (EBV) is putting on a special Ladies’ Day party as an early celebration of Women’s Day. Ladies heading to EBV to sling some 10 pin fire on Thursday evening will get a free welcome drink, some hot nibbles and a slick soundtrack supplied by the DJ. Strikes us as a perfect game.

Emirates Bowling Village, Basement 2 under Mercedez Benz showroom, Marina Mall, 7pm to 10.30pm, Dhs30 for one person, one game, Dhs135 for five people over one hour. Tel: (02) 6811185

Congregate and conjugate and with other clever linguists

If you’ve been longing to practise a second (or indeed first, third etc) language, we bring some buone notizie (that’s ‘good news’ in Italian). The Abu Dhabi BlaBla Language Exchange offers a chance for linguists to meet up and converse in whichever language they choose. Except maybe that secret one you made up with your siblings, that’s a fairly narrowly spoken dialect. While the organisers can’t guarantee which language speakers will turn up, the more people that turn up, the better chance there is of reaching full Google Translate status.

Abu Dhabi BlaBla Language Exchange, Dome Cafe, World Trade Center UAE World Trade Center Mall, free, but reservation is essential and you must order at least one drink, blablalanguageexchange.com.

Round up the quizzy rascals, it’s big brain time

Some of us are good at the sports round, some of us the science, and some of us will forever refuse to accept they were wrong about the national capital of Namibia. But all quiz fans will get a chance to flex their grey cells at Easy Tiger’s Thursday night quiz. It’s a paperless, practically cheat-proof evening of trivia hosted by DJ Dwayne Anthony. With strict time limits and individual as well as team challenges, this quiz will separate the egg-heads from the dreg-heads.

Easy Tiger, Al Ain Palace Hotel Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, Thursdays from 8pm, tel: (050) 6151064, @easy.tiger.bar

Friday March 6

Make the most of the alfresco-friendly weather with a picnic on the marina

W. Somerset Maugham once said: “there are few things so pleasant as a picnic eaten in perfect comfort” – and you know what? He might be right. InterContinental Abu Dhabi is hosting a Picnic on the Marina where we can test that theory. Peruse the food kiosks, breathe in Marina views, send the kids off to the special play zone, and tap into one of the free The Body & Mind Company yoga classes.

InterContinental Abu Dhabi, King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz, Al Saud Street, noon to 11pm Saturday March 6, free entry. Tel: (800) 423463.

Bag a free first class and a personal training consultation at Vogue Fitness

If you’re still finding that Abu Dhabi stone (AKA the work hard, play hard kilos) difficult to shift, why not try out a new exercise class? Vogue Fitness offers functional fitness workouts, CrossFit classes, personal training session, weightlifting and nutrition advice. Additional services include kids classes and ladies-only groups – and your first session is absolutely free.

Vogue Fitness, Level 1, Building 2, Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi, daily 5.30am to 9pm, first session free. Tel: (02) 5832380. yasmarina.ae

Saturday March 7

This is the only type of ‘meating’ we’re bothered about at the weekend

For those feeling a little homesick, there’s a remedy available at Yas Marina’s Stars ‘N’ Bars on Saturdays and Sundays. Their weekend roast includes stacks of prime beef, chicken and lamb along with all the traditional trimmings and, most importantly, lush gravy. Add to the ‘just like home’ experience by shouting instructions to your favourite sports team on the big screen TV and arguing over which qualities define the perfect roast potato. Pro tip: For an extra Dhs60, you can add on four pints of beer.

Stars ‘N’ Bars, Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi, Saturday and Sunday 11.30am to 11pm, roast Dhs99, roast and four beers deal Dhs159. Tel: (02) 5650101, starsnbars.ae

A fun day out for the whole family at Yas Links Abu Dhabi

A key component of parents being able to enjoy a meal out and not suffer from indigestion, is a location’s ability to distract the little ones. At Yas Links’ Family Funday you’ll find a bouncy castle, fun games and outdoor activities to accompany their international buffet, drastically reducing the risk of tantrums under the table.

Yas Links Abu Dhabi Club House, Yas Island, Saturdays noon to 4pm, Dhs130 soft drinks, Dhs250 house drinks, Dhs60 for kids four to 10 years (under four free). Tel: (02) 8107710

Watch Kid Koala open a new hang space at Manarat Al Saadiyat

Just when you thought Manarat Al Saadiyat couldn’t get any cooler, it goes and opens a skate park and basketball space with DJ extraordinaire Kid Koala presiding over the inauguration. Whether you’re heading to MAS Space for the beats, verts or hoops, it’s an awesome and completely free opportunity to score some quality hang-time with the gang.

MAS Space, NYU Abu Dhabi, Manarat Al Saadiyat, 5pm to 8pm, free. RSVP at masspace.splashthat.com

This bar has some great deals on for the all-Brit Six Nations clash

This Saturday, England takes on Wales in what will be a fiercely fought battle for sporting pride. Both teams have arguably underperformed in the competition so far, so will likely be throwing everything into the clash. Whether you’re singing choruses of England’s ‘Swing Low Sweet Chariot’ or belting out Wales’ unofficial anthem ‘Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau’, Heroes bar in Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi is offering sweet deals for all fans of the egg-shaped ball. Dhs89 gets you a burger and a pint of the black stuff, and their noon to 10pm happy hour has beer prices starting at Dhs18.

Heroes, Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi, Hamdan Bin Mohammed Street, match time 8.45pm. Tel: (02) 6166132. @heroesabudhabi

