From sweet deliveries to live pub quizzes and brunching at home…

Celebrating birthdays in Dubai usually means brunches, yacht parties and meals at fancy restaurants, but things are a little different this year due to the current lockdown restrictions (sob). If your friend (or you, for that matter) has a birthday during these less than sociable times, it can be hard to know what to do.

Unless you live with your friend, you won’t be able to see them on their birthday, so if you feel like vying for the position of ‘friend of the year’, here’s 4 cute things you could do to make their day a little more special.

1. Send them a sweet treat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sugargram (@sugargram_me) on Dec 16, 2019 at 5:01am PST

Nothing quite says ‘birthday’ like a candle-covered cake, but if you can’t give it to your friend in person, why not order some of Sugargram’s gorgeous mini-cupcakes to be delivered right to their door? These bitesize treats have some fabulous names like the ‘Oreona Grande’, ‘Coffee Bradshaw’ and ‘Mrs Weasley’ which are sure to guarantee a smile from your pal on their special day.

Sugargram cupcakes, 5 for Dhs30, 25 for Dhs125. Available on Deliveroo, Chatfood or UberEats. facebook.com/sugargramME/

2. McGettigan’s Live brunch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McGettigan’s Irish Pubs (@mcgettiganspubs) on Mar 23, 2020 at 7:08am PDT

Okay, okay, we know it’s not quite the same as a real face-to-face brunch, but let’s face it – this is as good as you’re going to get at present. McGettigan’s are bringing their famous brunch right to Dubai residents’ doors every Friday, so if it’s your flatmate’s birthday, this is a pretty good way to spend it. You’ll get a two-course meal, where you can choose from dishes like nachos and burgers or sticky toffee pudding, plus a cocktail mixer. You’ll also be able to stream three hours of McGettigan’s live band on Facebook.

McGettigan’s Bonnington Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Cluster J, Dubai, Fridays from midday. Tel: (04) 3560560 to order and collect or request delivery through deliveroo.ae if you’re in the JLT catchment area

3. Virtual Quiz at Reform

Virtual Dubai pub quizzes via video-calling app, Zoom, have become a bonafide quarantine pastime and they’re pretty fun. The one from Reform runs every Friday from 1pm to 3pm and is hosted by popular radio personality, Alyssa Boyce. Even better, you’ll get a traditional Reform roast delivered in time to enjoy with the quiz. Choose from a beef, chicken or vegetarian roast.

At Home with Reform Social & Grill, every Friday, 1pm to 3pm, Dhs150 for two or Dhs210 for four, quiz entry included. Tel: (04) 454 2638. @reformdubai

4. Treat them to a posh dinner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nobu Dubai (@nobudubai) on Apr 1, 2020 at 7:42am PDT

There’s no time like a birthday to go all out for a posh dinner, and just because your living room or kitchen is now your restaurant, it doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy one. Order your favourite dishes from some of Dubai’s swankiest restaurants like Zuma or Coya. If you live on The Palm, you’ll get 30 per cent off your oder from Nobu or Rhonda Locatelli when you order from Zomato. Dim the lights and dress to impress.

zomato.com

Images: Social