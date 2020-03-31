All you need is an internet connection…

Missing out on showcasing your general knowledge skills? Well now you don’t have to, as four of Dubai’s best-loved pubs are hosting virtual pub quizzes online. All of them can be enjoyed from the comfort of your own home, using the power of technology.

Here’s four virtual pub quizzes you can enjoy from home.

McGettigan’s

Irish pub McGettigan’s is hosting a free ‘Quarantine Quiz’ every Tuesday from 8pm. Quiz master Jono will host the weekly event, which quizzers can join online via MyQuiz. There’s a maximum entry of 100 teams at one time, so you’ll need to register beforehand. The quiz will be held on a live video on Facebook, so you even if you don’t want to get competitive you can still watch all the action unfold. Post-isolation prizes include a hotel stay, brunch and dinner for four.

McGettigan’s JLT, live on Facebook, Tuesdays, 8pm. facebook.com/events

Reform Social & Grill

On Friday April 3, Reform Social & Grill will be hosting a brunch and pub quiz to keep you entertained. Kicking off from 1pm, radio personality Aylissa Boyce will be hosting the quiz via video-calling software Zoom. Reform will send a traditional roast dinner to your door, priced at Dhs150 for two or Dhs210 for four, which includes entry into the quiz. You’ll be able to choose from beef, chicken or vegetarian for your roast.

At Home with Reform Social & Grill, Friday April 3, 1pm to 3pm, Dhs150 for two or Dhs210 for four. Tel: (04) 454 2638. @reformdubai

Bidi Bondi

Every Monday, Bidi Bondi is hosting a free pub quiz live on Facebook with Ross Talks. Starting at 7.30pm, an unlimited amount of viewers can get involved by commenting on the video’s post – but you need to be fast. The first three to comment win the point. Bidi’s has assured us that the fun, free entertainment will continue each week, including live music coming soon.

Bidi Bondi, live on Facebook, Mondays, 7.30pm, free. facebook.com/bidibondi.palmshoreline

Trophy Room