Take part in the sell-out quiz from the comfort of your sofa, with a French-themed platter delivered to your door…

Last year, in 2019, popular Dubai bar, Publique launched a series of themed TV trivia quizzes, which were a resounding success. Topics included Harry Potter, Game of Thrones and Breaking Bad, but arguably the most coveted was the Friends quiz.

Well, keep your Wednesday nights Netflix-free throughout April, as the sell-out quiz night is back, and you can take part from the comfort of your living room. ‘The one with all the trivia – quarantine edition’ will take place every Wednesday night throughout April at 8pm.

If you need a little fuel for your Friends knowledge, Publique has you covered, with a French-style grazing platter, consisting of Alpine-inspired goodies delivered to your door in time for the quiz. Dig into cold cuts, cheese, pickle pate and more to get those juices flowing. (There’s a veggie option too).

Platters are available in Dubai only and priced at Dhs160 for two people and Dhs300 for four, which includes quiz entry. For those who live in other emirates, quiz entry is priced at Dhs50 per team. Only households can join as a team and there’s a maximum of 50 teams per quiz night.

To take part, all you have to do is register by calling (052) 794 1117, where payment will be taken over the phone. Registration will need to be done by the Monday before each Wednesday night quiz and you’ll dial in via video-calling software, Zoom.

Think you know ‘Friends’? Your knowledge will be put to the test with a series of rounds of themed questions. Better get that pre-quiz Friends marathon pending…

‘The one with all the trivia – quarantine edition’, every Wednesday throughout April, 8pm, Dhs160 for two, Dhs300 for four, must register by Monday each week. Tel: (052) 794 1117. facebook.com/publiquedubai

Images: Facebook