Huge fireballs are expected to shoot across the skies…

Turn your eyes to the UAE skies on Wednesday night, as a spectacular meteor shower, inclusive of fireballs, is expected to streak through the darkness – in the first meteor show of spring 2020.

The Lyrids (named after the Lyra constellation) have been around in the sky since Monday and Tuesday, however the clouds have now lifted, so the best chance to see them is on Wednesday, April 22.

Prepare for a late night as, at its peak, up to 18 meteors per hour will shoot across the skies in the late hours of Wednesday, from 10pm and early hours of Thursday, until sunrise.

Watch the skies & time travel with the stars☄️ Spotted by stargazers for >2,700 years, the Lyrids are one of the oldest known meteor showers and will be lighting up the sky tonight and tomorrow night. Right on cue to celebrate #EarthDayatHome: https://t.co/ba5xjuTE7e pic.twitter.com/JLb5r4OLas — NASA (@NASA) April 21, 2020

Lyrids are pieces of space debris that originate from the comet C/1861 G1 Thatcher. They are known to produce huge fireballs which can be seen shooting across the skies.

You most likely won’t need a telescope to see the mesmerising shower – simply grab a blanket and get cosy in your garden or on your balcony, and gaze up at the stars.

If you are a massive space fan, you can catch every minute of the action via a live stream via YouTube.

The annual Lyrid meteor shower occurs each year from around April 16 to 25, but it’s usually at its brightest and easiest to see around April 22 and 23.

According to The National Aeronatics and Space Administration (NASA), the Lyrids are ‘known as one of the oldest meteor showers’ and have been ‘spotted by stargazers for over 2,700 years’. Phew!

Bill Cooke, lead of NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center said, “since the Moon will be nearly invisible April 22, rates should be about as good as it gets for this shower.”

How about that for a date night…

Images: Getty