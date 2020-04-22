The Union Jack flag was displayed across the world’s tallest building…

Burj Khalifa has become Dubai’s symbol for commemorating achievements and supporting nations across the globe. Most recently, it was the turn of the United Kingdom to receive an evening dedicated to its flag.

The British flag, known as the Union Jack, shone bright for the entire breath of Burj Khalifa last night, on Tuesday April 21. The reason was to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 94th birthday, which was celebrated yesterday.

Although the majority of Dubai residents were unable to see it due to self-quarantine restrictions, the attraction shared a photo on its social media for all to see. The caption read: “#BurjKhalifa lights up to honour the birthday of Queen Elizabeth II”.

According to government news agency Wam, UAE rulers took the opportunity to congratulate Queen Elizabeth II on her birthday. In a statement, Wam said: “President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, on the occasion of Her Majesty’s birthday.

“His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the occasion,” it continued.

On Sunday April 19, Burj Khalifa also lit up with the flag of Switzerland, as a thank you for its display of the UAE’s flag on the Swiss Matterhorn.

Image: Instagram