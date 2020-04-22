Previously, the regular flights were scheduled to resume from May 15…

Dubai-based airline, Emirates have decided to push back its regular flights to July 1, 2020 in the third quarter of the year at the earliest.

Flights were originally scheduled to resume on May 15, 2020, but all of these flights have now been suspended.

The schedule could be revised again as the Covid-19 situation evolves.

The limited one-way repatriation flights will continue, with Emirates flying from Dubai to a number of cities for those UAE residents and visitors wishing to return to their home country.

Flights into the UAE is restricted only to UAE nationals for the time being.

The airline is operating four weekly services to London Heathrow, and three weekly services to Paris, Frankfurt, Brussels and Zurich. The airline is also flying to Manilla, Philippines until the end of April with flights taking off on April 24, 26, 28 and 30.

Emirates announces limited passenger services from Dubai to Algiers, Chicago, Jakarta, Kabul, Manila, Tunis and Taipei. @DXB https://t.co/6OmtWsihkl pic.twitter.com/6Ds7J3GJvY — Emirates Airline (@emirates) April 13, 2020

Emirates also announced the addition of passengers flights to other destinations including Jakarta, Taipei, Chicago, Tunis, Algeria and Kabul.

Strict precautionary measures have been introduced to ensure not only the safety of the passengers, but airport staff, crew and ground staff, as well.

In addition to thermal scanners to detect high temperatures of those at the airport, the Emirates cabin crew, boarding agents and ground staff now have upgraded PPE and will now have to wear a protective disposable gown over their uniforms and a safety visor.

Gloves and face masks are also a must and have to be worn by both the staff and passengers. Passengers are expected to adhere to the social distancing markers and protective barriers at the check-in desks.

On board, meal services will be modified to reduce contact and seats are preallocated to ensure passengers are spread out.

Emirates notes that passengers must comply with the entry requirements of their home country, so reach out to local authorities before making your booking.

Images: Getty