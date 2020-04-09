Delicious Easter recipes using ingredients you can find in your pantry…

We may not be able to go out for brunch this Easter, but thanks to these Dubai restaurants, we can prepare some tasty Easter treats in the comfort of our own home.

The best news? They use ingredients that can be easily found in your kitchen cupboards.

Here are two delicious baking recipes from restaurants in Dubai for you to try this Easter.

Hot Cross Buns by Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Here’s what you’ll need:

For the starter

200g flour

250ml warm milk

35g fresh yeast (or 14g dry yeast)

For the dough

500g flour

10g salt

5g bread improver

3 eggs

150g butter

250g black raisins (soaked overnight in water)

5g ground nutmeg

5g ground cinnamon

5g stollen spice (or a mixture of cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves in the same quantity)

125g sugar

For the icing

50g bread flour

25g corn oil

56ml water

6g sugar

Preparation:

The starter:

Mix together all the ingredients and set aside to ferment for 3 hours.

The buns:

After 3 hours, mix together the starter, flour, bread improver, egg, butter, nutmeg, cinnamon, stollen spice and sugar in a dough mixer on slow for 7 minutes.

Add the salt and continue mixing for 4 more minutes.

Turn up the speed and mix for another 6 minutes.

Add the raisins and mix, making sure they are evenly distributed.

Set dough aside and let it rest for 1 hour.

Preheat the oven at 170°C.

Divide the dough into 25 even pieces (around 40g per piece).

Roll each piece into a smooth ball and arrange on a baking tray lined with baking paper, leaving space between each ball.

Bake for 12-15 minutes until the buns are a golden brown colour.

Lightly brush the buns with olive oil.

For the icing:

Whisk together all the ingredients in a bowl until it is a smooth consistency.

Pipe the icing along each row of the buns and repeat in the other direction to create the cross marks.

Easter Marble Cake by One&Only The Palm

Here’s what you’ll need:

125g soft butter

270g sugar

2 eggs (room temperature)

210g pastry flour (Type 45), sifted

A pinch of salt

½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp vanilla extract

180ml cream (35% fat)

18g cocoa powder

Preparation:

In mixing bowl with paddle, mix butter and sugar for 8 minutes.

Add eggs and mix.

Add in the sifted flour, salt and baking powder and mix.

Add vanilla extract with cream and mix.

Divide the mix in two equal portions (approximately 450g each).

Add cocoa powder in one part.

Grease and line a loaf tin or round tin with baking paper.

Pour in cocoa mix, then top with vanilla mix and swirl gently with a chopstick or knife to make the marble pattern.

Pour a line of soft butter on top of the cake so it stays soft on top.

Bake at 145°C for 35 minutes.

Rotate and bake 35 more minutes so all sides bake equal.

Remove from oven and cool.

Images: Getty/provided