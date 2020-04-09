Find out what the ‘craic’ is with these signature Irish recipes…

McGettigan’s has long been one of Dubai’s staple sports bars and if you’re missing your dose of the Irish spirit, it’s launched a series of brand new online cooking classes to bring you one step closer.

Even though you can’t head to your local McGettigan’s in JLT, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Downtown or JBR for one of their hearty Irish meals, you can learn to cook your own dishes, directed by McGettigan’s very own Head Chefs.

The free online cooking classes launched on Sunday, April 5 and started off with the Head Chef at McGettigan’s JLT teaching viewers how to make traditional Irish brown soda bread, which is the perfect accompaniment to a rich stew, or simply just served fresh out of the oven with lashings of butter.

If you feel like you’re a bit of a novice when it comes to cooking, don’t worry, the 60-second videos are short and sweet, with easy-to-follow recipes. A new one will be launched each Sunday throughout April via YouTube where you’ll learn how to cook McGettigan’s crispy roast potatoes and even a sumptuous sticky toffee pudding. Yum.

If you missed the first cooking tutorial, we’ve included it for you here:

Irish Brown Soda Bread

Whole purpose flour 250gm

Whole meal flour 750gm

Butter milk 150ml

Milk full fat 700ml

Salt 20gm

Baking soda 20gm

Oats 100gm

Method

Take all dry ingredients in a bowl

Add butter milk and milk in to it

Mix it thoroughly

Transfer to desired baking trays

Bake at 210°c for about 45 minutes

Cool it down before slicing

Don’t forget, McGettigan’s are still bringing you all your favourite dishes, which can be ordered and delivered straight to your door via food delivery apps like Deliveroo.

