Do good AND look fabulous…

These colourful face masks, available on one-goodthing.com, will help make any trip out for essentials that little bit more glam.

You can get a pack of four for Dhs85 (plus Dhs20 shipping), and the website states they’ll be delivered to your door in just two days.

The individually crafted items of fancy face-wear were made in South Africa from cuts of fabric that were on their way to landfill, and for every pack bought, one mask is donated to somebody less fortunate.

So you can add ‘environmentally friendly’ and ‘socially responsible’ to that win list, too.

Use of the masks does come with some important disclaimers though.

Customers are urged to wash before the first use, and then every time after they’ve been worn. One Good Thing also states that they’re not surgical-grade stock, so they can’t prevent a Covid-19 infection on their own.

They do, however, prevent you from coughing and sneezing on others, remind you not to touch your face, are double-layered and completely machine washable.

Also it’s worth noting that you’re unable to choose the exact design. Each order of four will come with a random selection of patterns and designs.

The current restrictions on movement that have been put in place as part of the National Disinfection Programme require that all residents in Dubai obtain a permit before leaving the house. On the permit application website, the FAQs clarify that anybody heading out into a public space should wear a mask and gloves.

If you have any queries regarding the dos and don’ts of best pandemic practice, make sure you check out our guide to some of the other important self-isolation rules and guidelines in the UAE.

Images: Instagram