Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that parking in the city will be free for another week. The decision comes in light of the extension of the 24-hour sterilisation programme announced on April 17.

This means parking will be free until April 25 and will include all public and multi-storey parking.

@amezingvijay Thanks for contacting us. Please note that the free public parking in Dubai has been extended along with the extension of the sterilization period within the “National Sterilization Program”. — RTA (@rta_dubai) April 18, 2020

The announcement was made via a broadcast message on RTA Dubai’s official app. It was also confirmed in a response to a Dubai based resident question regarding the parking from their official Twitter account.

Dubai has already been under 24-hour lockdown since April 4, 2020 and it was intended to last two weeks ending on April 18, 2020, but this is now extended to April 25, 2020.

If you need to leave your house, a permit will still be required, however residents may now only apply for a permit to leave their places of residence once every three days (previously it could be done daily). The permits allow residents to leave their home to purchase essentials, such as groceries and medical supplies. Leaving your home for unnecessary reasons without a permit could land you with a hefty fine.

Remember protective masks and gloves must be worn at all times once you leave home.

On Tuesday April 14 Dubai Tourism also announced all bars, restaurants and venues will be closed ‘until further notice’.

The list of closure extensions includes all bars, pubs and lounges, shisha services, as well as restaurants, cafes, pools and private beaches. In addition, all entertainment activities, fitness and health centres will remain closed. Restaurants are still able to deliver food to Dubai residents and a number of strict precautionary measures have been put in place to ensure this is done safely.

Images: Getty