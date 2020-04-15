It remains unclear when the next review will take place…

As the UAE’s ongoing effort to tackle the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues, Dubai is currently on a 24-hour lockdown, which means all of our favourite bars, restaurants and venues are closed too.

Today, Wednesday April 14, Dubai Tourism and Commerce Marketing announced the extension of all closures ‘until further notice’, in a circular to Dubai tour operators, hotel establishments, floating restaurant venues and event organisers.

As before, food delivery services from restaurants will remain open, and hotels are allowed to serve food to in-house guests only.

Whilst a date for review was not specified, UAE Government decision-makers have previously been working to a two-week review basis. This being said, we can potentially expect an update on April 28.

The list of closure extensions include all bars, pubs and lounges, shisha services, as well as restaurants, cafes, pools and private beaches. In addition, all entertainment activities, fitness and health centres remain closed.

Furthermore, the temporary suspension of all tour activities, inclusive of sea cruises, desert safari, floating restaurants and related services remain. All events also remain suspended and social distancing rules are still in full effect.

A number of precautionary measures have been put in place to ensure the safe delivery of food from food outlets to people’s homes. This includes disinfecting the delivery bags and drivers maintaining a good distance from customers.

As per the most recent guidelines, during the city-wide sterilisation programme, UAE residents are not permitted to leave their homes at any time during the day or night.

The only exemptions from this are for food, medical supplies or key workers travelling to and from their place of work. All Dubai residents must apply to obtain a permit in order to leave the house at any time.

Images: Getty