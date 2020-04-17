We’ll have to stay indoors for a bit longer…

In a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, Dubai has been under 24-hour lockdown since April 4, whilst the city undergoes an extensive 24-hour sterilisation programme. Now, the restrictions have officially been extended for at least another week.

A post on Dubai Media Office’s official Twitter account on April 17 states that, “The Supreme Committee for Crisis & Disaster Management in Dubai announces the extension of the 24-hour National Sterilisation Programme for a further week, in light of the success achieved by the initiative, in place since April 4, in controlling the spread of COVID-19 in Dubai.”

On Thursday, April 16, it was announced that Dubai residents may now only apply for a permit to leave their places of residence once every three days (previously it could be done daily).

These permits allow residents to access essentials, such as groceries and medical supplies. Protective masks and gloves must be worn at all times.

Dubai Tourism and Commerce Marketing announced on Tuesday April 14 that Dubai’s bars, restaurants and venues are to remain closed ‘until further notice’.

This was done via a circular to Dubai tour operators, hotel establishments, floating restaurant venues and event organisers.

The list of closure extensions includes all bars, pubs and lounges, shisha services, as well as restaurants, cafes, pools and private beaches. In addition, all entertainment activities, fitness and health centres remain closed.

Temporary suspension of all tour activities, inclusive of sea cruises, desert safari, floating restaurants and related services are still in effect. All events also remain suspended and social distancing rules are still in full effect.

Restaurants are still able to deliver food to Dubai residents and a number of strict precautionary measures have been put in place to ensure this is done safely.

Images: Getty