HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi received a phone call from HRH Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and heir to the British throne, yesterday on Monday April 20, 2020.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince shared what the two royals discussed over their phone call in a Tweet sent out from his official account.

During a call with my dear friend Prince Charles, we spoke about COVID-19 developments & bilateral ties. I’m delighted to hear he’s now in good health & wish a fast recovery to those affected by the virus. We extend our support to the UK as we overcome this global crisis together — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) April 20, 2020

Calling Prince Charles ‘a dear friend’, the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince stated that the two discussed Covid-19 developments. According to Emirates News Agency (WAM), the two discussed global efforts to contain the virus.

The Tweet continued to state that bilateral ties between the UAE and the United Kingdom were discussed.

Sheikh Mohamed also stated that he was delighted that the Prince of Wales had completely recovered from the coronavirus and that he is now in good health. Prince Charles tested positive for the coronavirus during the end of March 2020 but recovered after a week in isolation at his home in Scotland.

The Crown Prince also expressed condolences to those in the United Kingdom who are affected by the virus and wished them a fast recovery.

Ending his tweet, Sheikh Mohamed extended support to the United Kingdom in a bid to overcome the global crises together.

According to WAM, Prince Charles thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his noble feelings and solidarity with the British people during this difficult time.

Images: Getty/Social