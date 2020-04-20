Just what we need during these uncertain times…

In a time where we’re distancing ourselves more than ever before, local brands are doing the utmost to bring us (virtually) together. From hotels to government entities, many brands are using the power of video to lift people’s spirits in these uncertain times.

Here are a few of our favourite campaigns so far:

Sheikh Mohammed – We Will Win

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of UAE and Ruler of Dubai shared an uplifting video with a powerful message – we will win. The video uses sports metaphors to explain that while they’re might not be any games on at the moment, we’re all cheering for the same team.

Yas Island – In this Together

Abu Dhabi’s entertainment destination, Yas Island, took the opportunity to remind everyone of what’s waiting for us when the outbreak is over. The video showcases not only what you can find on Yas Island, but all the experiences you can explore around the world. The campaign finishes with an encouragement to stay positive because ‘the world needs it’.

Visit Dubai – Until We Meet Again

Visit Dubai’s beautiful video shows a collection of some of the best aspect you can enjoy in the city. The tourism board shared the video with the caption, “In this time when we all need to pause – take a moment to reflect, to breathe, to dream… Across our city, we are all in this together, with you. Until we meet again.”

Atlantis, The Palm – Visit Atlantis Later

This inspiriting video focuses on memories and experiences, and people’s desire to create them in all circumstances. Atlantis, The Palm reiterates its commitment to helping you create everlasting memories, once they open again in the future.

Dubai Aquarium – Animals Day Out

While the humans are away, the animals will play. That’s the premise of Dubai Aquarium’s fun short film, guest-starring Parrot, Hedgehog and Iguana. The three stars are let loose on The Dubai Mall, as they explore the attractions that the world’s largest mall has to offer, with no one around.

Dubai TV – Stay Home

Dubai TV commissioned photographer, Bachir Moukarzel, to shoot a video of the empty streets of Dubai during the National Disinfection Programme. The stunning clips were wide-spread on social media, in a bid to showcase the city’s commitment to staying home.

Expo 2020 Dubai – We Are One

Following the disheartening announcement that Dubai had requested a one year delay for the start of the huge six-month event, Expo 2020 Dubai shared this heartwarming video. The film shares rare clips of the pasts and the distance that the UAE has come over the last five decades. The video finishes with the message: “When we come together as one, humanity knows no limits. Our promise still stands – connecting minds, creating the future.”

