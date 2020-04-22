Expand your vino knowledge from the comfort of your own home…

The Tasting Class is known for bringing some of the best cheese and wine nights to the city. While we’re confined to our homes for the foreseeable future, founder Lindsay Trivers is hosting regular live tasting classes on Facebook and Instagram.

Classes are running every Monday and Wednesday at 8pm and Fridays at 4pm, and information on the chosen wines will be available to stock up on beforehand. Each class takes viewers to a new region, such as Argentina, Italy or the US.

If you’re unable to find the selected wines in your local liquor store, alternative suggestions are listed as well. For each of the wines you’ll be able to learn what they taste like, their climate, how they got their names, how to describe them as well as a background on each.

You can also organise private sessions with The Tasting Class via Zoom if you’d prefer to enjoy a wine or cheese tasting with your all of your friends led by an expert. There are also online WSET courses for those looking to elevate their level of education about wine.

If you’re not able to make it to your local liquor store, you can now order online from MMI and African and Eastern. Cheers at Home offers next day delivery if you order before 12pm, with delivery charged at Dhs50.

Check out The Tasting Class’ Facebook page for details on upcoming tastings and the bottles you need to purchase. There is also a 10 per cent discount when you shop at MMI if you let them know that the wine is for The Tasting Class’ virtual tasting.

Images: Facebook