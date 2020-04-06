Get these delicious Dubai roast dinners delivered…

We do love a roast dinner and, let’s face it, there’s no day like a Sunday to enjoy one. Whilst you might not be able to visit your favourite Dubai restaurants for one, they’re delivering their famous roast dinners right to your door, so you can curl up on your sofa and enjoy it whilst binge-watching Netflix. It’s not the worst compromise.

Here’s 6 of your favourite Dubai roast dinners delivered to your door…

Circle Cafe

Circle Cafe are taking things up a notch with their version of a roast chicken dinner. Choose from Peri Peri, Barbecue or Mediterranean roast flavours and enjoy it with a choice of sauces including garlic, aioli or spicy yoghurt. Sides include mashed potato, sweet potato fries, grilled veggies, cauliflower mash and quinoa salad. Okay, we’re hungry.

Circle Cafe. From Dhs45 for one person and Dhs75 for two, available until April 30. circle-cafe.com

Couqley French Bistro

Enjoy a French twist to your roast dinner with Couqley French Bistro. This is the one to go for if there’s lots of you in your household, with a whole roast turkey and side dishes like wild mushroom stuffing. If you’re feeling extra fancy, order it with truffle butter basted skin.

Couqley French Bistro. Prices start from Dhs649 for 6 to 8 people. order.chatfood

McGettigan’s JLT

For a hearty Irish roast, look no further than McGettigan’s. If you live near the JLT branch, you can get to enjoy one of their famous roast dinners in the comfort of your own home. It comes with mint sauce, carrot and parsnip mash and garlic and rosemary roasted potatoes.

Couqley, Cluster A, JLT. To order, tel: (04) 5149339 or WhatsApp: 05 5490097.

Reddy Roast

As the name suggests, Reddy Roast is a stalwart roast dinner restaurant in the UAE. Its version of the classic dish is simple but effective, with all the trimmings and lashings of rich, thick gravy to boot. Even better, you can get 20 per cent off when ordering for delivery.

Reddy Roast. From Dhs72 for one person, Dhs 168 for two (with discount). order.chatfood

Reform

Popular British gastro-pub Reform has become well known in Dubai for its hearty roast dinner. Choose from chicken or beef which comes with golden roast potatoes, tangy red cabbage, greens and lots more. Note: Reform is doing a special Easter Sunday roast only on Sunday, April 12.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes. Normal roast dinner Dhs70 for one person or Dhs130 for a family. To order, tel: +971 (0)52 794 1117

Smiths

Smiths are nothing if not traditional and their roast beef dinner comes with roast potatoes, carrots, Yorkshire puddings and more. If you’re not quite hungry enough for a full roast dinner, try their roast beef Yorkshire pudding wrap. Yep, you read that right.

Smiths. Roast dinner from Dhs67, Yorkshire pudding wrap Dhs58. deliveroo.ae

