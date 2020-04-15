Find popular dishes from Masterchef, the TV Experience, The Blacksmith Smokehouse and more on one menu…

“What shall we do for dinner?”

Even though we are now indoors, that infamous question still sparks a massive debate in any household in Dubai.

But, thanks to this menu, you won’t have to waste your time (or your breath) arguing with your family members over which restaurant to order from anymore as it features top dishes from different restaurants in Dubai all in one.

Titled ‘The Ultimate Delivery’, this unique menu can be found on Deliveroo here and features delicious dishes prepared by internationally acclaimed chefs.

Thankfully, there are a variety of cuisines to pick from off the menu so no one is left out without their craving being satisfied.

Craving Italian? There’s beef lasagna from Alloro Ristorante. Want a mouth-watering burger instead? There’s the extraordinary burger from MasterChef, the TV Experience or beef brisket burger from The Blacksmith or if you want a steak, there’s the smoked and grilled beef ribeye available from the restaurant, too.

There’s even options for the vegetarian in the family such as the Kuku sabzi quiche from Brambles cafe. Other restaurants on the menu come from family friendly restaurant Beastro and casual dining restaurant Local.

Before you hit that check out button, don’t forget to check out the dessert sections with options ranging from Masterchef’s salted chocolate tart and crème brulee French toast to the pecan pie from The Blacksmith.

Images: provided