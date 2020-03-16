Favourite gym closed? Don’t sweat it…

Now that Dubai’s gyms, parks and spas are closed for the next two weeks, we’re all looking for fresh ways to keep fit, while keeping our distance.

Three of our favourite gyms and yoga studios in Dubai have come to the party, offering virtual workouts that you can join from the comfort of your home.

Underdogboxn

The team at UnderdogBOXN is keeping your pulse rate up with ‘at home’ workouts on their social media channels. They launched their first session on Instagram at 6.30pm on Sunday March 15, with a 30-minute HIIT workout led by @BrianCochraneFitness and @lichi_fit – you can still view the sweat-inducing session on Instagram, and all you need is a towel, mat, water bottle and a whole lot of energy.

Follow: Instagram.com/underdogboxn

Jivamukti with Dina

Dubai yogi Dina Ghandour practices an energising, enlightening form of yoga called Jivamukti, which harnesses the power of movement and breath. While her physical studio is closed for the next two weeks, Dina will be offering virtual yoga classes on Facebook Live and Instagram Stories. Check out her first session at midday today (Monday March 16) – because, let’s be honest, we could all do with a boost to our emotional, physical and spiritual well-being right now.

Follow: instagram.com/jivamuktiwithdina

Warehouse Gym

Following yesterday’s announcement that all gyms and fitness centres in Dubai had to close immediately, Warehouse Gym has shown its support for the community by immediately freezing all memberships. The Warehouse crew is also busy working on virtual workouts for you to follow at home, so stay tuned for details on the first class on Tuesday, March 17.

Follow: instagram.com/whgym

