With gyms and yoga studios in Dubai and Abu Dhabi closed until the end of March, we’re all searching for ways to stay fit while keeping our socially acceptable distance.

Over the past week, we’ve joined at-home HIIT sessions and bodyweight workouts with some of Dubai’s top trainers, and now it’s time to get your ‘om’ on, with virtual yoga classes streamed straight into your living room.

Dryp

Dubai Marina studio Dryp invites you to light some candles, roll out your mat and switch off the AC for an at-home hot yoga session. Follow one of their ‘homecooked’ videos tonight, including Vinyasa flow, Pilates and weighted yoga classes.

Follow: instagram.com/dryp_ae

Yoga La Vie

Not only are the team at Yoga La Vie hosting virtual classes via Instagram, they’ve also launched a yoga hotline on +971 (0)50 838 6364, so you can hit them up with any questions you might have about your poses. Keep an eye on Yoga La Vie’s Instagram for their next live session, including Pilates, vinyasa flow, shiva shakti and barre burn workouts.

Follow: instagram.com/yogalavie

Lotus Yoga Dubai

Join Lotus Yoga Dubai on the mat at your place, as the Sports City studio hosts daily yoga classes for all levels, plus guided meditations to nurture the body, mind and soul.

Follow: instagram.com/lotusyogadubai

Jivamukti with Dina

Dubai mamas, ease those pre- and post-natal niggles with a soothing session from yogi Dina Ghandour. Dina also practices an energising, enlightening form of yoga called Jivamukti, which harnesses the power of movement and breath. Catch her virtual classes on Facebook Live and Instagram Stories.

Follow: @jivamuktiwithdina

