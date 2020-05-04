These are certain to freshen up your day…

With the temperatures rising and the heat setting in, it’s time to turn to some cool drinks you can make at home.

From refreshing mocktails from the stunning Burj Al Arab to kala khatta – a dark purple, sweet-tangy sherbet from India, these thirst-quenching recipes will have you slurping till the last drop.

Here are 4 refreshing drink recipes that are perfect for summer

Green Refresher Mocktail by Burj Al Arab

Serves: 1

Here’s what you’ll need

½ glass of crushed ice

8 fresh mint leaves

1 tbs freshly squeezed lime juice

½ cup (125ml) of freshly brewed green tea, cooled to room temperature

2 tbs honey

Method:

Fill a tall glass halfway with crushed ice.

Add mint leaves and stir to muddle the mint and release flavour.

Add lime juice, tea and honey, stir well until mixed and honey dissolves.

Serve chilled.

Mango Almond Smoothie by Harleen Kapoor

Serves: 2

Here’s what you’ll need

3 mangoes

2 cardamom pods

6 to 7 almonds, plus extra sliced almonds to garnish

2 tbs honey

Method

Peel and chop mangoes.

Crush the cardamom, discarding the husks.

Add the chopped mango (reserving some to garnish), almond, cardamom seeds and honey in a blender.

Blend until smooth.

Pour into long glasses.

Top with chopped mangoes and diagonally cut almonds.

Serve chilled.

Kala Khatta by Desi Junction

Serves: 4

Here’s what you’ll need

6 tbsp kala khatta syrup

1 tsp pomegranate molasses

½ tsp toasted cumin seeds, ground

Black salt (to taste)

Chaat masala (to taste)

½ a lemon

Ice cubes (as required)

1 tbs pomegranate seeds (optional)

Fresh mint leaves

Soda water, to top

Method

Pour the kala khatta syrup and pomegranate molasses into a cocktail shaker.

Add cumin powder, black salt, chaat masala, juice of half the lemon, 2 tablespoons of water, and 2-3 ice cubes.

Put the lid on the shaker and shake well.

Add extra ice cubes and pomegranate, if using.

Put a few fresh mint leaves in each serving glass. Divide the ice cubes from the shaker equally among the glasses.

Pour in the kala khatta.

Top it up with soda water.

Serve immediately.

Immunity Shot by Anantara Dubai The Palm Resort



Serves: 1

Here’s what you’ll need

Ingredients:

Cinnamon bark (about 3-4 sticks for 2 cups of water)

1-2 lemons (to taste)

Honey (to taste)

Method:

Boil cinnamon bark in 2 cups of water for 45 minutes, then strain liquid into a jug or bowl.

Cool the cinnamon-flavoured water for a few minutes.

Add fresh lemon and honey according to taste.

Store the drink in the refrigerator before serving.

Note: In addition to being a great immunity booster, this shot also helps boost collagen to help skin stay younger looking and the combination of lemon and honey helps combat water retention.