Impress your families with these delicious iftar recipes…

This year, we may not have our luxurious Ramadan tents or buffet spreads, but there are several restaurants serving up iftars in Dubai, and some are just a phone call away where you’ll get your iftar meal delivered right to your doors.

Another option would be to whip up a delicious iftar feast at home. To help you out, four restaurants have shared some of their tastiest recipes to make your homemade iftar one to remember.

Here are 4 Ramadan recipes that are perfect for iftar at home

Sesame falafel by Six Senses Zighy Bay

Here’s what you’ll need:

This portion makes enough for 2 people – increase quantities to serve a crowd.

60g chickpeas

30g fava beans

10g onion

5g garlic

5g fresh coriander

5g cumin powder

5g coriander powder

5g sesame seeds

50ml corn oil

5g baking powder

Method

Soak the beans and peas in water for 12 hours or overnight. Drain well.

Chop the coriander/cilantro, crushed garlic onions.

Grind all together in a food processor.

Once mixed well together, add the remaining falafel ingredients and process again.

Add baking powder and then allow to rest for 10 minutes.

Knead the falafel mix together.

Form spoonfuls of the falafel mixture into balls and flatten slightly.

Heat oil in a deep pan over high heat, then fry until golden brown.

Serve with tahini and Arabic bread.

Chicken kabsa with cacik by JA Resorts & Hotel

Here’s what you’ll need:

For the chicken skewers:

1kg chicken thighs

400g red onion

400g capsicum

1 tbs chilli flakes

100ml olive oil

2 tsp turmeric powder

2 tsp black pepper

3 tsp salt

For the kabsa rice:

1kg Egyptian rice

100g butter

2L chicken stock, heated

200g onion

10g garlic

3 bay leaves

2 tbs corn oil

3g turmeric powder

50g vermicelli

3g black pepper

20g salt

500g cooked chicken legs

100g cherry tomatoes

Caramelised onions, to serve

3g chilli flakes

1 piece red chilli

1 pinch coriander

50g roasted nuts

50g dry fruits

For the cacik

200g Lebanese cucumber

300g full-fat yoghurt

1 pinch fresh mint

1g dry mint

1g Turkish chilli flakes

5g extra virgin olive oil

2g sea salt

1g black pepper

Method

For the chicken skewers:

Mix all the spices and marinate the chicken in the spice mix with capsicum and red onion.

Thread them on the small skewer and cook in the pan with some olive oil.

For the kabsa rice:

Soak the rice for an hour in water and strain it well. Then place it into a pot and cook for around 10 minutes with butter and add the hot clear chicken stock.

Cook the onion, garlic, bay leaves in the corn oil.

Add the turmeric, vermicelli, salt and black pepper.

After, place the cooked chicken thighs on the top of the rice and cover it.

Keep it on a low heat for 30 minutes.

For the cacik:

Cut the cucumbers in small pieces and mix with yoghurt and all the spices.

Finish it with some fresh mint, extra virgin olive oil and Turkish chilli flakes.

To serve: Put the rice into a serving tray and place the chicken skewers, cherry tomatoes and caramelised onions around. Finish it with some dry fruits, nuts, red chilli, fresh coriander leaves and Turkish chilli flakes. Serve with cacik dip.

Chicken Tagine Makful by One&Only Royal Mirage

Here’s what you’ll need:

Batch 1

2kg whole chicken, jointed into pieces

4 tbs olive oil

30g chopped garlic

800g chopped onion

20g dry coriander

20g fresh chopped parsley

30g ginger powder

1g saffron

40g smen (substitute with ghee)

10g ginger powder

20g salt

20g white pepper

Yellow food colouring (optional)

1L chicken stock

Batch 2

150g preserved lemon wedges

100g green olives

100g fresh sliced tomato

Method

Marinate the chicken for 1 hour with the olive oil, garlic, onion, coriander, parsley, saffron, smen, salt, pepper and ginger powder.

Start cooking the marinated chicken in a tagine (or glass/ceramic oven dish) for 45 minutes at 180°C (with the yellow colouring) and the chicken stock.

Season according to taste and add in ingredients from batch 2

Continue cooking for another 10 minutes, or until cooked through, then serve.

Braised lamb by Ramadan Nights

Here’s what you’ll need:

You’ll need to marinate the lamb in the fridge for 12-48 hours.

1.2kg boneless lamb shoulder

Batch 1 (for the marinade)

6 cloves of garlic

3 lemons juiced

2 tbs olive oil

Salt and pepper

2 eschalots

3cm ginger

Batch 2

2 tbs coriander, freshly ground

2 tbs cumin, freshly ground

2 tbs paprika

½ tbs turmeric

½ tbs garlic powder

½ tbs tablespoon black pepper

Salt and pepper

Batch 3

1 onion

2 celery stalks

½ leek

2 carrots

5 garlic cloves

Chicken stock (varies, depending on the size of pan)

2 tbs tomato paste

For the rice

100g rice

200ml chicken stock

Few strands of saffron

50g butter

1 eschalot, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, chopped

½ tbs cumin seeds

Method

For the lamb

Place all the ingredients in batch 1 in a blender and blend till smooth.

Place the mixture in a bowl and add all the ingredients in batch 2.

Mix together and add a little olive oil to get a coating consistency.

Rub all over the lamb shoulder and marinate overnight minimum, but 2 days is best.

Place the lamb shoulder in a deep oven tray.

Roughly chop the vegetables listed in batch 3 and add to the tray.

Add chicken stock to the pan to just cover the lamb.

Add in the tomato paste and stir into the stock.

Wrap tightly with foil and cook for 5-6 hours on 150°C.

Once cooked remove the lamb and reduce the sauce to a thick consistency, then skim to remove excess oil.

For the rice

Melt the butter and sweat the finely chopped shallot and chopped garlic clove.

Add in cumin seeds.

Add the rice and mix together.

Add the chicken stock and bring to a boil.

Cover with foil, turn down the heat as low as possible and cook for 15 minutes. Let stand for five minutes and carefully remove the foil. Gently fork through the rice.

To Serve: Place rice into the centre of a large sharing dish and place the lamb on top. Pour sauce over the lamb and rice and serve.

