Perfect for lazy weekends at home…

If you’re staying safe indoors and you want to try your hand at creating something amazing in the kitchen, consider taking a crack at these delicious breakfast dishes.

From iconic Dubai breakfasts to Maldivian delights, these four breakfast recipes are perfect for the weekend.

Ratatouille with sunny-side-up eggs by Burj Al Arab

Here’s what you’ll need:

4 eggs

3 small eggplants

1 onion

40 cherry tomatoes

3 small zucchinis

1 red bell pepper

1 yellow bell pepper

3 cloves of garlic

4 soup spoons of olive oil

Thyme or basil

Parsley for garnish

Salt and black pepper

Method:

Wash all the vegetables.

Peel the onion and chop into small cubes.

Chop the cherry tomatoes, eggplant, zucchini and bell peppers into small pieces.

Peel garlic cloves and cut into fine slices.

Roughly chop the parsley.

Heat a pan on medium heat and add one spoon of olive oil.

Add the onion and season with salt and pepper. Let it soften and colour. Stir occasionally.

Put a separate pan on medium heat and add one spoon of oil. Sauté the zucchini, bell pepper, eggplant and garlic, season with salt and pepper.

When the vegetables soften, move the sautéed vegetables on top of the onion, add the tomatoes and a few leaves of thyme/basil, continue to simmer for another 20 minutes.

Fry the eggs for 3 minutes (or to your liking), sunny side up, then season with salt and pepper.

Divide the ratatouille among 4 plates, top with an egg and sprinkle with finely chopped parsley.

Acai Berry Vegan Bowl by Vida Hotels and Resorts

Here’s what you’ll need:

150g frozen acai berry paste

100g blueberries, raspberries or strawberries

2 ripe bananas

50ml agave syrup

30g fresh coconut flakes

50g oats

Method

Freeze berries and ripe banana overnight.

Blend together the berries, acai paste, frozen banana and agave syrup.

Garnish with coconut, oats and berries.

Serve chilled.

Strawberry & Milk Oats by Marks and Spencer

Serves 4

Here’s what you’ll need:

1 punnet M&S strawberries

400ml M&S Plant Kitchen almond milk

2 tbsp M&S roasted almond butter

1 tbsp M&S Scottish Heather honey

160g jumbo porridge oats

60g flaked almonds, toasted

Method

Dice half the strawberries and combine with the almond milk, almond butter, honey and oats. (To make this dish vegan, the honey can be substituted with maple syrup.)

Set aside in the fridge, ideally overnight (it will be ready in a few hours, too).

When you’re ready to serve, stir well and add a little more milk if it feels too dry.

Slice the remaining strawberries and serve in bowls topped with berries, flaked almonds and a little extra almond butter.

Folhi from Soneva Fushi in the Maldives

Here’s what you’ll need:

380ml Condensed Milk

6 eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

Method