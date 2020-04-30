Movement is permitted between 6am and 10pm…

Since authorities eased restrictions on movement across the UAE on April 24, there have been lots of new rules to remember. Residents are now able to leave their homes freely between 6am and 10pm, but can you travel freely between emirates?

Well, the answer is, yes you can. According to The National, both Dubai Police and Abu Dhabi Police have confirmed the news. This applies to personal, work and staycation travel.

It is worth remembering that free movement of travel only applies between the hours of 6am and 10pm each day. From the hours of 10pm to 6am, Dubai’s National Sterilisation programme is going ahead and movement is not permitted.

Dubai Police are quoted as saying, “People can travel from one emirate to another but should stay indoors from 10pm until 6am during the disinfection period.”

An Abu Dhabi police official said, “Travelling between emirates is allowed. It does not matter where the person stays between 10pm and 6am as long as they are indoors.”

A Dubai Police official confirmed that radar traffic cameras across the UAE have been reprogrammed to catch violators who are out between 10pm and 6am

Whilst UAE residents are now allowed to move freely during the day without any legal penalties, they are still encouraged to stay indoors for the most part.

Face masks must be worn at all times when not at home, and failure to do so could result in a Dhs1,000 fine.

Malls, restaurants, salons and barbers have recently reopened to the public, albeit with strict social distancing measures in place. Dubai’s transport facilities, including the Dubai Metro, buses and taxis are also up and running once again.

All are following strict social distancing measures to ensure the safety of their employees and the public.

Image: Getty