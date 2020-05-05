The passenger list for flights will be finalised by the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India…

After the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India, Dubai announced that stranded expatriates and visitors in the UAE wishing to return home need to fill out an online form, nearly 200,000 Indians registered.

The data collection was done so that the Indian government could plan for repatriation. Now, flights to India from the UAE will begin on May 7, and roll out in phases.

The update was announced on the official Twitter account of the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Press Release on special flights from UAE to India. pic.twitter.com/T45XbnmSMK — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) May 4, 2020

According to the release, two special flights will operate from the UAE to India on May 7.

One flight will operate from Abu Dhabi to Kochi, and the other from Dubai to Kozhikode.

The passenger list for both flights will be finalised by the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India, Dubai, based on the data collection.

The press release stated that priority will be given to “workers in distress, elderly people, urgent medical cases, pregnant women, as well as other people who are stranded in difficult situations”.

The selected passengers will be contacted directly and given the information regarding the cost of the tickets, travel information, health requirements, quarantine period upon reaching India and other details.

The official statement confirmed that further flights to different destinations in India will be released in the coming days. The process of passenger selection will remain the same.

The Consulate General of India, Dubai ended the statement asking for patience and cooperation from those eagerly awaiting a return home. They stated that the process “will take time for all people to be accommodated on these flights”.

If you’re a stranded Indian expatriate or a visitor in the UAE wishing to return home, you can still fill out the form here.

Images: Getty