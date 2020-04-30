Data collection is underway so the Indian government can plan for repatriation…

The Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India, Dubai announced this morning that stranded Indian expatriates and visitors in the UAE wishing to return home must register using an online form.

The announcement was made on the official Twitter pages and contained details regarding the registration.

You can access the form here.

According to a press release, the requested data is straightforward and does not require any documents to be uploaded. The form will need to be filled out for each family member and important details such as passport number are required, so keep the passport(s) with you when you register.

It’s important to note that you won’t receive any email confirmation, but your details will be successfully registered once you see the Thank You page.

The Embassy of India stated in the Tweet that the main objective of the database is to estimate the number of people who wish to travel to different parts of the country so that appropriate planning can be done to receive them in India.

It further stressed that registration will not entitle an automatic allocation of a seat on a flight to India.

Many Indians were left stranded in the UAE as airports in India stopped all international passenger flights from March 23 until May 3, 2020. The circular states that the resumption of passenger flights to India will be taken in due course and any announcements will be reiterated on the embassy’s website and social media channels.

