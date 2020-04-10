Donations poured in from companies, humanitarian organisations, government bodies and the public…

A little more than a week ago, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of UAE and ruler of Dubai launched a community campaign called ’10 million meals’ – an initiative that will provide food for communities affected by Covid-19.

The campaign was launched to run throughout the holy month of Ramadan, but within a week it has already secured more than 11 million meals.

Donations poured in from companies, humanitarian organisations, government and private entities, and the public in the form of financial aid and in-kind donations.

The 10 Million Meals website drew in 7,000 donors who paid for 859,000 meals. A further 39,000 donors provided 412,000 meals via SMS. 163,000 meals were donated in-kind through the campaign’s call centre.

Public and private entities and humanitarian organisations collectively donated 9.6 million meals. The companies included the hospitality sector, catering companies, food and beverage services, water suppliers, fruit and vegetable suppliers, medical and healthcare facilities and more.

The meals will be donated to individuals, families of low-income, and those who are most vulnerable to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic across the UAE. A database containing their details was put together by the campaign’s team and will be updated periodically.

For the efficient distribution of meals, government entities, humanitarian organisations and transportation services are banding together.

If you want to be apart of the ’10 million meals’ campaign, you can still make your donations as the initiative will continue to run throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

10millionmeals.ae

Images: Emirates News Agency