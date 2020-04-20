The Ramadan initiative will provide food for communities affected by Covid-19…

In the spirit of the holy month of Ramadan, which is expected to begin on Thursday April 24, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of UAE and ruler of Dubai, has launched a new giving initiative – called ’10 Million Meals’.

The campaign calls on residents to donate what they can to offer people in need a meal or food parcel. 10 Million Meals particularly seeks to help families and communities affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Today, we launched a humanitarian campaign to provide 10 million meals or food parcels to communities affected by the coronavirus outbreak in the UAE. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum is the best person to lead this campaign during the Holy Month of Ramadan. pic.twitter.com/hkRQv4btV1 — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) April 19, 2020

In an additional Tweet, HH Sheikh Mohammed said: “Providing food for everyone, with the approach of the Holy Month of Ramadan, is a social priority in our battle against the pandemic. The crisis revealed our country’s authenticity and deeply-rooted generosity. In the UAE, no one sleeps hungry or in need. No one is left.”

HH Sheikh Mohammed’s wife, HH Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of UAE Food Bank, will lead the campaign throughout Ramadan. Citizens and residents can support the cause by donating via four different methods.

A website has been set up to accept donations, or you can make donations via SMS. You can also send a bank transfer, or donate actual food at one of the collection points.

For more information, call (800) 4006 or visit 10millionmeals.ae